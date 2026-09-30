Mexican Senate passes constitutional reform banning dual nationality

On September 29, 2026, Mexico’s Senate passed a constitutional reform championed by President Claudia Sheinbaum to prohibit dual nationality for individuals aspiring to hold the nation’s highest executive offices. During the second ordinary session, the plenary approved the measure with 86 votes in favor from Morena, the Ecologist Green Party of Mexico (PVEM), and the Labor Party (PT), against 43 opposition votes, immediately remitting the project to state legislatures for local ratification.

Shielding Executive Loyalty or Disenfranchising Migrants?

The legislative battle lines drawn in the Senate floor expose a deep ideological rift over sovereignty and civic belonging. The approved decree targets articles 82, 116, and 122 of the Mexican Constitution, stipulating that anyone seeking the presidency, a state governorship, or the Head of Government of Mexico City must hold exclusively Mexican nationality without acquiring another citizenship. Senator Margarita Valdéz of Morena argued on the floor that the initiative ensures a head of state bends the knee to no flag other than Mexico’s, preventing leaders from being swayed by foreign governance models.

Echoing the majority stance, PVEM Senator Luis Alfonso Silva maintained that the legislation avoids criminalizing the migrant community while establishing absolute clarity regarding constitutional allegiance. However, the opposition parties—including the PAN, PRI, and Movimiento Ciudadano—fiercely condemned the measure as an exclusionary, chauvinistic maneuver. PAN Senator Ivideliza Reyes questioned the true priorities of the governing coalition, noting the perceived hypocrisy of penalizing dual nationality while pointing to internal party appointments involving individuals with foreign ties.

Burdensome Bureaucracy and Foreign Offices

The debate also zeroed in on the practical mechanics of renouncing a secondary citizenship. Movimiento Ciudadano Senator Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas criticized the hurdles imposed by the decree, pointing out that proving the renunciation of a foreign nationality forces Mexican citizens to navigate the time-consuming and costly bureaucracy of foreign offices in Washington, Madrid, or Paris. Colosio further contended that the real threats to Mexican democracy stem from domestic crises like organized crime interference in elections rather than foreign allegiances.

Adding to the criticism, PRI Senator Manuel Añorve argued that a passport or a formal renunciation before a foreign authority bears no correlation to genuine patriotism or honesty. Meanwhile, PAN Senator Laura Esquivel Torres accused the ruling coalition of courting the diaspora for electoral majorities while simultaneously stripping them of their passive voting rights. Despite these heated objections from the minority benches, the Morena-led bloc successfully crushed all presented reservations and pushed the constitutional change through to the state congresses.

The Road Ahead for State Congresses

With the Senate green-lighting the presidential initiative by the required qualified majority, the constitutional amendment now rests with Mexico’s local state legislatures. As local lawmakers begin reviewing the minuta, the debate over whether single nationality genuinely secures administrative integrity or simply alienates millions of bicultural citizens remains fiercely contested across the political landscape.