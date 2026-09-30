POCO F8 Pro gets a price cut to 48,875 Turkish lira

The POCO F8 Pro smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is available for 48,875 Turkish lira following a retail price cut. Running Android 15, the device features a 6.59-inch display and a 6,210 mAh battery supported by 100-watt fast charging.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processing and Memory Architecture

Under the chassis, the POCO F8 Pro runs on Qualcomm’s three-nanometer Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. This silicon pairs with 12 gigabytes of RAM to handle intensive computational loads and multitasking. The device includes 256 gigabytes of internal storage. It does not feature a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

Cooling and sustained performance rely on internal thermal dissipation design tailored for the three-nanometer node. The phone ships with Android 15 preinstalled out of the box.

Optics, Camera Capabilities, and Display Specifications

Imaging hardware centers on a 50-megapixel main rear camera equipped with optical image stabilization to minimize blur in photos and videos. The camera array also incorporates a 50-megapixel telefoto lens alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. For video capture, the main system supports 8K resolution recording at 60 frames per second. The front-facing camera utilizes a 20-megapixel sensor capable of capturing Full HD video.

Visual output is delivered through a 6.59-inch display boasting a resolution of 2,510 by 1,156 pixels. The panel supports a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations. Peak panel brightness reaches 3,500 nit. Audio features include stereo speakers tuned by Bose.

Battery Capacity and Fast Charging Performance

Power management relies on a 6,210 mAh battery cell. The system supports 100-watt fast charging technology. According to device specifications, plugging the phone into a compatible high-wattage charger brings the battery from zero to 100 percent capacity in 37 minutes. Security features include an in-display fingerprint sensor integrated directly into the screen and artificial intelligence-powered facial recognition for unlocking the device.