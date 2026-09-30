FC Barcelona Museum & Iniesta Exhibition Combo Ticket: Spotify Camp Nou Tour

Das Entdecken des FC Barcelona-Museums im Spotify Camp Nou und der Andrés-Iniesta-Ausstellung erfordert das Scannen von mobilen oder gedruckten Tickets am Eingang.

Navigating the Digital-First FC Barcelona Museum Experience

The contemporary FC Barcelona museum resides inside the former ice-skating rink and chronicles over 125 years of club history through digital media rather than a traditional guided museum tour.

Visitors scan mobile or printed tickets at the entrance, where personnel may conduct bag inspections. Once cleared, guests step into the “Barça Immersive Tour 360º” installation. This audiovisual environment uses synchronized sound and light effects to replicate the atmosphere of a matchday.

Altogether, 18 digital and audiovisual installations map out players, trophies, and defining club moments. To assist visitors, a digital audioguide is available in 14 languages, letting visitors explore the exhibits at their own pace.

Patrons can also access a viewing area for the construction work to follow the ongoing transformation of the Spotify Camp Nou from a designated viewing area within the complex.

Deconstructing the Andrés Iniesta Exhibition

“Iniesta: El Juego Interior” (The Inner Game) is a self-guided exhibition examining the mindset, values, and life of Andrés Iniesta off the pitch.

Access requires presenting the ticket at the museum entrance. From there, attendees follow a curated path divided into eight thematic zones. Each zone highlights a chapter of Iniesta’s career, pairing physical exhibits with digital storytelling.

To transition between these zones, visitors walk through five tunnels. These serve as narrative transitions connecting different phases of his life and career—from his childhood, professional career, and international experiences to his time in Japan.

Logistical Execution and Daily Scheduling

Combining both venues into a single itinerary is straightforward. Visitors scan their ticket at the museum entrance, and use a separate entry ticket to access the Andrés Iniesta exhibition, following on-site signage and rescanning their ticket upon arrival.

Because both experiences rely on self-paced exploration, guests can spend as much or as little time as needed in each zone. Upon finishing the visit, attendees are free to continue exploring any open sections of the venue or depart the complex at their own discretion.