Rockwell Automation, Tekna, and Prometeon Partner on Automated Tire Inspection

Rockwell Automation has partnered with Tekna Automazione e Controllo and Prometeon Tyre Group to deploy an automated tire inspection and quality-control system. Commissioned by Prometeon for truck, bus, and radial tire manufacturing, the system integrates industrial automation with image-processing technology to detect and classify production anomalies during final inspection.

Industrial Automation Meets Machine Vision in High-Volume Tire Manufacturing

Tire manufacturing plants operate under tight tolerances and heavy output demands. Meeting those demands without sacrificing product quality requires shifting away from manual quality control. To address this, Prometeon Tyre Group commissioned a joint solution developed by Rockwell Automation and Tekna Automazione e Controllo.

The system combines Rockwell’s industrial automation infrastructure with Tekna’s image-processing and inspection technology. Instead of relying solely on human operators to spot structural anomalies or surface defects during final inspection, the setup automates the detection and classification workflow. This setup is built for high-volume manufacturing environments where consistency is paramount.

“Tire manufacturers continue to face increasing expectations around product quality, operational efficiency and workforce productivity,” said Luca Galluzzi, country director, Italy, Rockwell Automation, highlighting the industry’s ongoing shift toward automated ecosystems.

Integrating Digital Transformation Strategies Across the Supply Chain

Deploying advanced machine vision on a factory floor requires more than just bolting hardware onto an existing assembly line. Kalypso, Rockwell Automation’s digital transformation consulting business, is supporting the integration of the inspection technology into Prometeon’s wider manufacturing modernization strategy. This integration ensures that the hardware communicates effectively with the broader enterprise stack.

The system does more than flag defective tires. It generates structured production information designed to feed directly into quality management and process improvement activities. Manufacturers gain granular visibility into production performance, allowing engineering teams to spot recurring defects at the machine level before they impact entire batches.

“For many years, Tekna has worked closely with tire manufacturers to develop practical solutions for inspection and quality control challenges,” said Michele De Stasio, chairman and CEO, Tekna Automazione e Controllo. “By combining our experience in machine vision and data analysis with Rockwell’s industrial expertise and Prometeon’s manufacturing knowledge, we have created an opportunity to support more reliable and repeatable inspection processes while generating valuable production insights.”

Pushing Toward Data-Driven Operational Excellence

The collaboration reflects a broader industry trend away from manual intervention and toward automated, repeatable verification processes. Industry research has highlighted the growing role of automated inspection systems in helping manufacturers improve detection consistency and reduce dependence on manual quality-control activities.

For Prometeon, the initiative aligns with long-term digital transformation goals aimed at standardizing production across facilities. Prometeon is the only tyre manufacturer fully focused on the industrial, agricultural and OTR sectors.

“As part of our continued focus on operational excellence, we are evaluating technologies that can help us further strengthen product quality, improve process consistency and support more data-driven manufacturing practices,” said Bruno Lodi, chief manufacturing officer, Prometeon Tyre Group, framing the rollout as a core milestone in the company’s industrial modernization roadmap.