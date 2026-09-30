L.A. Noire 2 Leaked: Rockstar’s Post-GTA 6 Project Rumored for 2030

Rockstar Games is reportedly eyeing a smaller-scale title following the upcoming launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, with a leaked roadmap pointing toward a 2030 release for a new L.A. Noire installment. The unconfirmed project surfaced via a 4chan leak from 2023, which claimed the sequel is set in San Francisco and centers on the infamous Zodiac Killer. While the studio remains entirely focused on finishing Grand Theft Auto VI, industry observers have noted several external breadcrumbs that align with the whisper network’s timeline.

The 2023 Leak and Grand Theft Auto VI Parallels

Speculation about a revived detective franchise gained traction on GTAForums, where a user named Shahanshah flagged details originally posted by an anonymous 4chan contributor in 2023. That same leak accurately detailed distinct Grand Theft Auto VI mechanics long before official trailers dropped, including relationship systems and criminal profiling features that directly shape the narrative. Furthermore, the source correctly predicted that Grand Theft Auto VI would launch with four main protagonists, a detail later confirmed by Rob Nelson in promotional footage. Because the anonymous poster nailed these specific gameplay systems years in advance, gaming forums like ResetEra and Tech4gamers have started treating the L.A. Noire sequel rumor with heightened scrutiny.

Corporate Hints and Studio Acquisitions

Beyond anonymous forum posts, corporate maneuvers from Take-Two Interactive suggest the publisher isn’t ready to let its intellectual properties gather dust permanently. Earlier this year, Strauss Zelnick hinted at the company’s long-term strategy, stating that the firm intends to do something with every single owned intellectual property in its portfolio. A curious incident also occurred in 2020 when a soundtrack file labeled L.A. Noire Part Two briefly leaked on YouTube before corporate legal teams scrubbed it from the platform. Adding fuel to the speculation fire, Rockstar recently acquired the original L.A. Noire team, which now operates as Rockstar Australia.

Technological Ambitions for MotionScan

The rumored San Francisco project would reportedly lean heavily on hardware advancements to push facial animation. According to the leaked details, Rockstar plans to upgrade its proprietary MotionScan technology to create the best-looking game ever made. For now, players will have to wait until Rockstar clears its deck of Grand Theft Auto VI to see if an L.A. Noire sequel ever materializes.