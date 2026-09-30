FemAILab Wiesbaden: AI Workshops and Career Training for Women

The FemAILab initiative at Zukunftswerk Wiesbaden offers women practical, tiered training in artificial intelligence tools. Led as a collaboration between Zukunftswerk and organizations BerufsWege für Frauen and Social Business Women e.V., the program provides hands-on sessions covering text generation, research, privacy, and custom AI assistant development.

Structured AI Training for Every Skill Level

Running from late October through December at the Zukunftswerk Wiesbaden facility inside the Luisenforum on Kirchgasse 6, the program introduces a flexible tier-based structure. Every Thursday evening from 17:00 to 21:00, participants tackle a unified overarching theme but can choose from three distinct proficiency levels. This dynamic allows absolute beginners to grasp foundational concepts while experienced users deepen their technical competence, adapting their level for each specific workshop.

The curriculum moves past abstract theory. Sessions address core workflows including the fundamentals of artificial intelligence, data protection, prompt engineering for text and images, advanced search methodologies, and the construction of personalized AI assistants. At the end of each four-hour lab, attendees present their practical results and review their work collaboratively.

“Das FemAILab bietet Frauen Raum, KI-Werkzeuge auszuprobieren und sich mit anderen auszutauschen. Bei jedem Thema wählen sie selbst, wo sie mit ihren Kenntnissen einsteigen. So können sie einschätzen, welche Anwendungen für ihre Fragen und Vorhaben nützlich sind“, sagt Maral Koohestanian, Dezernentin für Digitale Transformation.””

Bridging the Digital Divide in the Local Workforce

The initiative directly targets career changers, women re-entering the workforce after a hiatus, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

“Frauen fehlt nicht die Fähigkeit, mit diesen Werkzeugen umzugehen, sondern der selbstverständliche Zugang dazu“, sagt Hannah Radloff, Projektleiterin FemAILab bei BerufsWege für Frauen und Social Business Women e.V. „Wer KI beherrscht, kann in derselben Zeit mehr leisten, sich besser präsentieren und selbstbewusster verhandeln. Es geht um Augenhöhe im Arbeitsmarkt. Dass wir das im Zukunftswerk umsetzen können, mitten in der Stadt und an einem Ort, der ohnehin für digitale Teilhabe steht, ist für uns der ideale Rahmen.“”””

Complementing the Thursday evening lab structure, the Zukunftswerk also hosts the “AI Open Learning Lab for Women” every Monday. While Monday sessions cater to self-directed projects and experienced users bringing open queries, the Thursday FemAILab centers on a fixed, guided curriculum per evening.

Accessibility, Schedule, and Registration Details

To lower barriers to entry, the venue provides a limited supply of loaner devices and headphones. Furthermore, core learning materials are made available as text transcripts.

The workshop dates span October 29, November 12, 19, and 26, and December 3, 10, and 17. Interested participants can secure their spots through the BerufsWege für Frauen portal. Inquiries regarding accessibility and registration can be directed to Hannah Radloff via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (0611) 590 299.