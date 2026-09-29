2026 Australian International Olive Awards Winners Announced

The 2026 Australian International Olive Awards have crowned their winners, recognizing top-tier extra virgin olive oils, flavoured oils, and table olives from Australia and around the world. Despite challenging seasonal conditions and rising operating costs, producers showcased quality, highlighted by standout entries from Gippsland, South Australia, and international producers like Spain’s Goya en España.

Challenging Seasonal Realities Shape Global Competition

Growing and harvesting conditions varied between regions and individual sites during the lead-up to the 2026 competition. Australian olive producers navigated a difficult season, yet the resulting entries maintained high standards.

A 36-member Australian judging team conducted evaluations throughout September. They received support from international panels stationed in New Zealand, Spain, and China.

“As always, growing and harvesting conditions vary between regions and individual sites, but we were delighted by the quality and diversity of olive products submitted from Australia and around the world,” said Trudie Michels, Australian International Olive Awards Event Convenor and Chief Steward.

Judges noted that green and herbaceous characteristics featured strongly throughout the judging comments. Tasters frequently picked up aromas and tastes of green banana, fresh-cut grass, apple and pomme fruit, tomato leaf and vine, rocket, green olive, fresh herbs, green bean, and artichoke.

Boutique and Commercial Volume Champions

The competition split top honors across distinct volume categories, rewarding producers for the excellence of their olive products. Victoria and South Australia captured several titles.

Devon Siding Olives secured Best Extra Virgin Olive Oil of Show — Boutique Volume for its Hardy’s Mammoth. Produced at Devon North in Gippsland, Victoria, the entry also captured Best of State EVOO Victoria and the Class 3 Champion — Robust EVOO title.

In the commercial tier, South Australia’s Macaw Creek Olives took home Best EVOO of Show — Commercial Volume for its Expression 2. The Riverton producer, which has only been in the olive game since 2021, also claimed Best of State EVOO South Australia.

It was particularly pleasing to see the continued improvement in agrumato oils. Olive Twist won Best Flavoured Olive Oil of Show — Boutique Volume for its Orange Agrumato, produced in South Gippsland, Victoria. Meanwhile, the commercial flavoured crown went to Sahawiq, a collaborative effort between Adelaide Hills producer Rio Vista Olives and Adelaide chef Paul Farag. By blending herbs and spices during the milling and pressing stage, the makers yield an offering that blurs the line between a condiment and an olive oil.

Table Olives and Phenolic Standouts

Gooramadda Olives, situated near Rutherglen, Victoria, won Best Table Olive of Show — Boutique Volume for its Koroneiki olives grown beside the Murray River, offering a welcome alternative in a category often dominated by Kalamata olives.

For the second year in a row, Spain-based Goya en España S.A.U. (GOYA) claimed the title for Best Table Olive of Show — Commercial Volume on the international stage. Their winning entry featured Manzanilla olives stuffed with blue cheese paste, rounding out a run that included both the Class 17 Champion and Reserve Champion trophies for its stuffed Manzanilla varieties.

Little Pier of Tuerong, on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, claimed the Phenolic Content Champion trophy for its Frantoio Leccino EVOO. Judges were won over by the oil’s harmonious mix of pepper, bitterness, and fruit, backed by a measured phenolic level of 714 ppm.

Industry Standards and Future Outlook

Australia may be a relative newcomer to the thousands-year-old global olive industry. Organizers emphasize that rigorous adherence to quality frameworks keeps local producers competitive on the global stage.

“Australia may be a relative newcomer to the thousands-year-old global olive industry, but these results once again demonstrate the quality of our olive products,” said Australian Olive Association Chief Executive Officer Michael Southan. He pointed to the industry code of best practice as a driving mechanism for sustainable growing, enhanced brand integrity, and strengthened production standards.