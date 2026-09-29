Merck discontinues antibiotic Recarbrio across the US

Merck announced it is discontinuing Recarbrio, an antibacterial combination drug consisting of imipenem-cilastatin and relebactam, across the United States. Approved by the FDA beginning in 2019 for complicated infections and expanded for pediatric use in 2025, the withdrawal stems from a portfolio review rather than safety issues, leaving clinicians to rely on alternative therapies for multidrug-resistant pathogens.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What is happening: Drugmaker Merck is pulling the antibiotic Recarbrio off the US market due to internal portfolio decisions, completely unrelated to safety or manufacturing defects.

Drugmaker Merck is pulling the antibiotic Recarbrio off the US market due to internal portfolio decisions, completely unrelated to safety or manufacturing defects. What it treats: Recarbrio was used for severe, drug-resistant bacterial infections like complicated urinary tract infections, intra-abdominal infections, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Recarbrio was used for severe, drug-resistant bacterial infections like complicated urinary tract infections, intra-abdominal infections, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia. What patients should do: Alternative treatments remain available. If you or a loved one are undergoing treatment for a resistant infection, consult your healthcare provider to discuss your specific therapeutic plan.

The Clinical Gap Left by Recarbrio’s Withdrawal

Recarbrio combines an established carbapenem antibiotic, imipenem-cilastatin, with relebactam, a beta-lactamase inhibitor designed to block bacterial enzymes that destroy drugs. This mechanism of action allowed clinicians to target Gram-negative pathogens carrying resistance mechanisms like Klebsiella pneumoniae carbapenemase (KPC).

Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease physician and senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, described the clinical gap left by the discontinuation as “immediate but narrow.” For KPC-producing carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales (CRE), alternative agents such as ceftazidime-avibactam, meropenem-vaborbactam, and cefiderocol remain accessible. However, Adalja noted that the loss will be felt most with difficult-to-treat Pseudomonas aeruginosa, where imipenem-relebactam was one of a short list of preferred options.

Brad Spellberg, chief medical officer at the Los Angeles General Medical Center, expressed little surprise at the market exit. Spellberg noted that the drug is “not in any way meaningfully differentiated from multiple other drugs on the market.”

Market Realities and Pediatric Antimicrobial Stewardship

The exit of Recarbrio highlights broader systemic vulnerabilities in the commercial pipeline for anti-infective agents. Because modern antibiotic stewardship programs strictly restrict the use of novel drugs to prevent the spread of drug resistance, new medications are prescribed infrequently.

Henry Skinner, CEO of the AMR Action Fund, explained that keeping these medicines on hospital shelves for long periods generates little revenue for developers. Skinner pointed out that pediatric post-approval studies present an even steeper economic hurdle, noting that small-to-midsize pharmaceutical companies completed only 10% of required pediatric post-approval studies in recent years.

Merck had previously fulfilled pediatric postmarketing requirements to expand Recarbrio’s label to children weighing as little as 2 kilograms. Industry stakeholders, including Skinner and Adalja, suggest that legislative remedies like the PASTEUR Act—which would establish a fixed annual payment model for novel antibiotics—are necessary to prevent similar market exits in the future.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

If you are currently undergoing hospital treatment for an infection or recovering at home and experience signs of an adverse drug reaction, contact your attending physician or infectious disease specialist immediately.

References

CIDRAP: Merck pulls antibiotic from US market

Antibiotics Journal: Pediatric postmarketing requirements and antibacterial drug development

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.