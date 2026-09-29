Cardinal Koch warns European churches must resolve divisions

Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicasterio para la Promoción de la Unidad de los Cristianos, warned during an address in Rome that European churches must first resolve internal divisions and restore peace among themselves before they can effectively contribute to wider societal peace across the continent.

The Spiritual and Cultural Architecture of Modern Europe

Speaking at the “Religiones y diplomacia” conference held at the Palazzo di San Calixto in Rome from September 28 to 30, Cardinal Koch examined the foundational pillars of the European continent. The event coincides with the thirtieth anniversary of the Asociación Internacional “Caridad Política”. The debate over Europe’s identity frequently centers on institutions, the common market, and the euro. Yet, the prefect argued that a political and economic union alone cannot sustain the continent’s future if it abandons its historical, spiritual, and cultural roots.

To illustrate these origins, Koch referenced an image of three hills—the Golgotha of Jerusalem, the Acropolis of Athens, and the Capitol of Rome—and retomó las palabras de Benedicto XVI, quien, en su discurso ante el Bundestag en 2011, indicó que ese encuentro es uno de los orígenes de la cultura europea. In the Greek legacy, Koch located the pursuit of truth and justice, noting that true democracies require criteria for justice that extend beyond majority rule. From ancient Rome, he emphasized the development of legal traditions and the critical distinction between Church and State, which laid the bedrock for modern freedom of conscience.

Three Principles for a Continent Facing Moral Questions

Public life faces an escalating demand for moral reference points amid rapid scientific and technological transformations. To meet this challenge, Koch outlined three core principles that Europe is called to transmit: the reference to God, the dignity of the person, and sociability. Human freedom, in his view, reaches fulfillment only through relationship with others. He cautioned that contemporary culture often divorces itself from its religious roots, a split he tied directly to a weakening of respect for human life and a fading awareness of the presence of God in public discourse.

Symbolic Hill Historical Heritage Core Contribution to Europe Golgotha (Jerusalem) Biblical Heritage Not specified Acropolis (Athens) Greek Philosophy Not specified Capitol (Rome) Roman Tradition Not specified

Ecumenism as a Cornerstone for Regional Diplomacy

The conference also featured diplomatic representatives accredited to the Holy See and Maria Angela Falà, former president of the Unión Budista Italiana, underscoring a broader interfaith dialogue on peace-building. But as political actors and diplomats grapple with conflicts, Koch directed his primary challenge inward to the Christian world. He insisted that ecumenism serves as an essential tool to help live in balance amid multiplicity.

By addressing internal misunderstandings, differences, and polarizations, Christian communities must first heal their own fractures. Only by establishing internal harmony can religious institutions project a credible and constructive framework for peace outward into a fractured global landscape.

As the Rome conference concludes on September 30, the underlying question remains whether European institutions will acknowledge these spiritual foundations in policy-making.