GAC Group to acquire 50% stake in Faw Toyota to control 17% market

Chinese automotive giant GAC Group is finalizing a complex equity transaction to acquire a 50% stake in FAW Toyota, a key joint venture with Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM). This maneuver positions GAC to control 17.03% of total automobile sales in China, cementing its operational ties to the world’s largest carmaker as its models make inroads into the Spanish market.

Strategic Takeaways for the Deal Market Consolidation: GAC replaces FAW in the joint venture, unifying production lines and sales channels under a single domestic partner alongside Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) .

GAC replaces FAW in the joint venture, unifying production lines and sales channels under a single domestic partner alongside . Financial Mechanics: The total transaction value remains pending final audits. GAC plans a capital expansion issuing shares at the equivalent of €0.85 per share to fund the acquisition.

The total transaction value remains pending final audits. GAC plans a capital expansion issuing shares at the equivalent of €0.85 per share to fund the acquisition. European Expansion: GAC enters Spain with vehicles like the GAC Aion V SUV and Aion UT, leveraging shared R&D and supply chain efficiencies secured through this domestic restructuring.

Restructuring the Chinese Joint Venture Matrix

Trading in shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group (SHA: 601238), commonly known as GAC, was suspended on September 14, 2026, following announcements regarding the acquisition of a joint venture previously partnered with China FAW Group. Public disclosures confirm that the target entity is FAW Toyota.

Before this transaction, GAC operated as China’s fifth-largest automotive producer, recording 3.31 million vehicle sales in 2025. The company already served as a primary manufacturing partner for Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM), producing models such as the Wildlander SUV—a variant of the Toyota (NYSE: TM) RAV4—and an electric sedan offering a 710-kilometer range priced at approximately 22,000 euros.

By securing a 50% stake in FAW Toyota, GAC supplants FAW in the operational hierarchy. Consequently, FAW will transition to become the second-largest shareholder in GAC. Industry estimates indicate that consolidating GAC Toyota and FAW Toyota under GAC’s manufacturing umbrella will account for 17.03% of total automotive sales within the Chinese domestic market.

Financial Mechanics and Capital Expansion

Exact financial figures for the transaction remain undisclosed pending the completion of pre-acquisition audits. To finance the purchase, GAC is executing a capital expansion via the issuance of thousands of shares valued at the equivalent of €0.85 per share.

Metric Data Point GAC 2025 Annual Sales Volume 3.31 million units Combined Joint Venture Market Share 17.03% Share Issue Price Equivalent €0.85 per share GAC Share Trading Suspension Date September 14, 2026

While valuation metrics await audit finalization, the structural shift allows GAC to streamline production frameworks. The transaction eliminates redundancy between separate joint ventures with Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM), aligning administrative oversight across different regional entities.

Synergies and European Market Entry

Beyond domestic volume consolidation, the corporate restructuring directly impacts international expansion strategies. GAC has recently established a commercial presence in Spain, introducing models including the GAC Aion V SUV and the Aion UT, a compact electric vehicle competing in the segment populated by the Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3) ID.3.

Management confirmed that the acquisition of the FAW Toyota stake facilitates tighter coordination across research and development, supply chain logistics, and manufacturing operations. By synchronizing these pillars, GAC aims to reduce capital expenditure requirements and share the financial burden of ongoing technological innovation with Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) as both firms adapt to shifting global powertrain demands.