Robbie Savage Accepts Offer to Become New Peterborough United Manager

Robbie Savage has accepted an offer to become the new manager of Peterborough United, leaving his role at Forest Green Rovers. The 51-year-old takes over at London Road with the Posh sitting second from bottom in League One, following the departure of former boss Luke Williams earlier this month.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Upcoming Fixtures: With this weekend’s clash against Notts County postponed due to international call-ups, Savage’s first match on the touchline comes in the EFL Trophy against Ipswich Town Under-21s on October 6.

The Exit Strategy from The New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers chairman Dale Vince confirmed on Tuesday that the club had entered formal negotiations with Peterborough regarding the terms for Savage’s departure. In a statement released on X, Vince noted that Savage desired to leave the National League club for personal reasons.

Savage arrived at Forest Green from Macclesfield in 2025 on a four-year contract.

His final game in charge proved to be a chaotic 3-3 draw at Sutton United last weekend. Forest Green surrendered leads of 2-0 and 3-1 despite playing the final 38 minutes with ten men, conceding a stoppage time equaliser at Borough Sports Ground.

Photo: thenonleaguefootballpaper.com

Stabilizing a Struggling Squad at London Road

Peterborough find themselves in need of a tactical reset. Currently sitting second from bottom in League One with a single victory from their opening eight matches, the Posh parted ways with Luke Williams earlier this month.

Assistant manager Jonathan Gould, speaking to The Non-League Paper, addressed the immediate dressing-room reaction to Savage’s impending exit. “Players will be disappointed at this moment in time but we’ve just got to get on with what we’re doing as a group of people,” Gould explained regarding the mood in Gloucestershire.

For Peterborough, the objective is rediscovering a ruthless attacking identity. TalkSPORT live football host and lifelong Posh season ticket holder Adrian Durham noted that the club had strayed from its historical DNA. Durham emphasized that supporters expect a front-foot, high-scoring approach reminiscent of past talismanic strikers like Ivan Toney and Jack Marriott.

Key Metrics: Forest Green Tenure vs. Peterborough Task Metric / Status Forest Green Rovers (Under Savage) Peterborough United (Current League Position) League Level National League (Tier 5) EFL League One (Tier 3) Recent Standing 12th (after 10 matches) Second from bottom Opening Win Record Competitive play-off contenders 1 win in opening 8 matches

The Road Ahead in League One

Savage’s maiden league fixture in the Peterborough dugout will carry profound sentimental value. The Posh travel to face Leicester City—where Savage spent five years as a player—four days after their EFL Trophy outing against Ipswich Town Under-21s.

With a fiery backroom dynamic involving director of football Barry Fry, and now Savage himself, the incoming manager’s tenure promises plenty of headlines.

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