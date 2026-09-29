Cindy Holland Steps Down from Paramount Skydance Ahead of Merger

Cindy Holland is stepping down as Chair of Direct-To-Consumer at Paramount Skydance, concluding a pivotal stint that included helping design the post-merger streaming strategy following the pending acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. With her exit, HBO and HBO Max Content Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys emerges as the most probable executive to direct the unified Paramount-WBD streaming division.

Streaming Leadership Realignment The Exit: Cindy Holland’s final day at Paramount Skydance marks the end of a high-stakes tenure that began when she joined David Ellison’s team as an advisor in January 2025.

Cindy Holland’s final day at Paramount Skydance marks the end of a high-stakes tenure that began when she joined David Ellison’s team as an advisor in January 2025. The Successor: Casey Bloys is positioned to lead the combined HBO Max and Paramount+ platform, a move framed around prioritizing platform stability.

Casey Bloys is positioned to lead the combined HBO Max and Paramount+ platform, a move framed around prioritizing platform stability. The Strategic Blueprint: Holland’s departure fulfills the core mandates she set out to accomplish, which included advising on the WBD transaction and transforming Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

The Strategy Behind the Exit and the Bloys Succession

When David Ellison recruited Cindy Holland in January 2025, the initial brief centered on shaping the post-merger streaming roadmap for the incoming Skydance-led Paramount entity and Warner Bros. Discovery. Having previously spent nearly two decades at Netflix—where she launched original programming staples like House of Cards and The Crown—Holland took the reins as Chair of Direct-To-Consumer in August 2025. According to an internal memo sent by Holland, the decision for her to step down directly correlates with Ellison’s plan to consolidate the streaming leadership under Casey Bloys.

“As David readies for the next phase of his vision, we’ve discussed my role and the future of the combined businesses,” Holland wrote in her communication to staff. “David is optimizing for HBO stability as we move into this next chapter, and I fully support that.”

Ever since Ellison revealed plans to merge HBO Max and Paramount+ into one unified streaming service in the wake of the WBD buyout, it became apparent that the transition would inevitably force a selection between Holland and Bloys to helm the joint digital enterprise.

Transforming Paramount+ and Pluto TV During a Transitional Era

During her time overseeing Paramount’s digital assets, Holland focused on expanding the platform’s programming footprint. Working alongside Paramount+ Head of Originals Jane Wiseman—a former Netflix and Sister collaborator—Holland helped pivot the streaming service toward female-forward dramas. This strategic shift is anchored by upcoming high-profile projects such as Discretion, starring Nicole Kidman, which recently entered production.

Concurrently, Pluto TV underwent its most significant transformation in a decade under her watch. Paramount CEO David Ellison acknowledged her contributions, stating that under her leadership, P+ reached new heights and the business exceeded the ambitious goals set.

“Cindy is one of the most exceptional executives in our industry—a force of nature whose impact on Paramount over the past year has been significant,” Ellison said in a statement.

Streaming Consolidation Metrics

Executive Previous Role Current Trajectory Cindy Holland Chair of DTC, Paramount Skydance Departing company; final day is today. Casey Bloys Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content Positioned to lead the combined HBO Max and Paramount+ platform. Jane Wiseman Head of Originals, Paramount+ Future status unconfirmed following leadership shifts.

Unresolved Questions for the Content Pipeline

While the executive suite at the top of the streaming hierarchy solidifies around Bloys, questions remain regarding the future of Holland’s top executives, led by Paramount+ Head of Originals Jane Wiseman. Bloys had indicated that he would like to keep his senior HBO team intact after parent WBD is acquired by Paramount.

Holland’s departure also highlights the timeline of the Skydance-Paramount transaction and its subsequent absorption of WBD. What began as an advisory role in early 2025 culminated in a transformation of assets, setting the stage for a consolidated media giant to enter the market.

As the dust settles on executive rows in Hollywood, how do you think the eventual merger of HBO Max and Paramount+ will alter your streaming subscriptions? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.