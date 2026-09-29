South Korea Chases Gold in Archery, Climbing and Football at 2026 Asian Games

The South Korean delegation chases multi-sport gold at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on September 30, headlined by a high-stakes men’s football semifinal against China and multiple compound archery medal rounds. Sitting at 95 total medals, the national team continues its medal competition across e스포츠, judo, and sport climbing.

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European-based talents like Eom Ji-sung, Bae Jun-ho, and Yang Min-hyuk are looking to target China’s goal. Archery Depth Metrics: Compound archery team pairings compete in semifinals.

Compound archery team pairings compete in semifinals. Sport Climbing Volatility: 이도현 (Lee Do-hyun)—entering the finals on a 99.7-point semifinal run.

The Tactical Blueprint of the Korea-China Semifinal

The marquee fixture of the day kicks off at 3:00 PM at Osaka’s Nagai Stadium, where manager 이민성 (Lee Min-sung) leads the South Korean team against China in a battle for a spot in the gold medal match. South Korea enters the semifinal following a run of form, topping their group with a 4-1 win over Qatar and a 2-0 win against Saudi Arabia, before dismantling Vietnam 4-0 in the quarterfinals. South Korea is chasing a fourth Asian Games title.

While South Korea historically holds a 13-3-4 edge over Chinese U-23 teams, they dropped their last two encounters—falling 0-1 at the May 2025 Yancheng International Tournament and 0-2 in the China Panda Cup later that November. China arrives after passing the group stage with 1 win and 2 draws and a 3-0 quarterfinal win over Thailand, reaching the 4-강 for the first time in 28 years. South Korea must win to face the winner of Japan and Uzbekistan for the gold medal.

Archery and Combat Sports Medals on the Line

Simultaneously, the compound archery squad takes aim at three separate team gold medals. The action opens at 9:25 AM with the women’s team semifinal featuring 박정윤 (Park Jung-yoon), 강연서 (Kang Yeon-seo), and 박예린 (Park Ye-rin) against India, followed by the mixed team semifinal with 박정윤 (Park Jung-yoon) and 최용희 (Choi Yong-hee) locking horns with China at 11:50 AM. The men’s compound trio of 최용희 (Choi Yong-hee), 김종호 (Kim Jong-ho), and 최은규 (Choi Eun-gyu) rounds out the morning slate at 2:25 PM against India.

On the mats, judoka 이하림 (Lee Ha-rim)—who claimed silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games—targets the gold medal in the men’s 60kg division. He is joined by men’s 66kg competitor 김찬녕 (Kim Chan-nyung) and women’s 48kg entry 정수진 (Jung Su-jin) alongside 52kg representative 장세윤 (Jang Se-yoon).

Sport / Discipline Key Athletes / Matchup Phase / Event Time Stakes Football South Korea vs. China 3:00 PM (Nagai Stadium) Semifinal / Asian Games 4-peat pursuit Compound Archery Choi Yong-hee, Park Jung-yoon et al. From 9:25 AM Three Team/Mixed Semifinals Sport Climbing Lee Do-hyun, Chon Jong-won 6:00 PM (Bouldering Final) Gold medal competition (Lee scored 99.7 in semis) esports (LoL) Choi Woo-je, Kim Gun-woo, Lee Min-hyung, Kim Gun-bu, Lee Sang-hyeok, Ryu Min-seok 9:00 AM / 11:30 AM / 2:00 PM Group B Matches (Taiwan, India, Hong Kong)

Wall and Digital Dominance: Climbing and LoL

The afternoon shifts technical intensity to sport climbing and e스포츠. At 6:00 PM, the men’s bouldering final features 이도현 (Lee Do-hyun) and 천종원 (Chon Jong-won). 이도현 (Lee Do-hyun) topped the semifinal round with 99.7 points. Later at 8:10 PM, 정지민 (Jung Ji-min) and 성한아름 (Sung Han-ah-reum) contest the women’s speed finals.

South Korea takes gold in mixed team archery final over Germany | Paris Olympics | NBC Sports

Meanwhile, the esports League of Legends roster—featuring Choi Woo-je, Kim Gun-woo, Lee Min-hyung, Kim Gun-bu, Lee Sang-hyeok, and Ryu Min-seok—starts its Group B campaign. They face Taiwan at 9:00 AM, India at 11:30 AM, and Hong Kong at 2:00 PM.

The Road Ahead for the Delegation

With 95 total medals—split into 24 gold, 27 silver, and 44 bronze—the South Korean delegation maintains third place in the overall standings following performances on September 29, which included Badminton star 안세영 (An Se-young) capturing her second singles title against Yamaguchi Akane 2-0, alongside a women’s doubles gold from 백하나 (Baek Ha-na) and 이소희 (Lee So-hee).