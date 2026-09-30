Iran Currency Hits Record Low of 2.5 Million Rial per US Dollar Amid War

Iran’s currency fell to a record low of more than 2.5 million rials per U.S. dollar on September 29, 2026. This depreciation comes just 27 days after reaching 2.2 million rials per dollar, driven by severe economic pressures from the ongoing conflict that began in February.

The Bottom Line

Currency Freefall: The Iranian rial eroded to 2.5 million against the U.S. dollar, accelerating from a 2.2 million threshold recorded on September 2.

The Iranian rial eroded to 2.5 million against the U.S. dollar, accelerating from a 2.2 million threshold recorded on September 2. Strait Focus: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that indirect negotiations with the U.S. via Qatari and Pakistani mediators are focused entirely on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that indirect negotiations with the U.S. via Qatari and Pakistani mediators are focused entirely on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Geopolitical Friction: Mediation efforts persist despite Washington rejecting an Iranian proposal that sought the lifting of port blockades, asset unfreezing, and oil sanctions waivers.

Economic Strains Accelerate Currency Depreciation

Market activity in Tehran reflects deepening structural damage to the Iranian economy as regional hostilities persist. The rial’s exchange rate breached the 2.5 million per dollar threshold on September 29, 2026. This represents a steep decline from the 2.2 million mark recorded just 27 days prior on September 2.

The currency has suffered continuous downward revisions since the outbreak of war in February.

Diplomatic Channels and the Strait of Hormuz Bottleneck

Amid the macroeconomic deterioration, diplomatic engagement over critical trade routes has intensified. Speaking to Iranian media on Monday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that indirect talks with the United States have grown more serious following consultations with Qatari and Pakistani intermediaries.

Araghchi noted that current diplomatic bandwidth is dedicated exclusively to the security and operational status of the Strait of Hormuz. Qatari mediators are slated to deliver Washington’s feedback to Tehran following recent deadlock. The diplomatic push follows the rejection of an earlier Iranian proposal. That proposal conditioned the reopening of the vital waterway on the lifting of maritime blockades, the release of sovereign frozen assets, and exemptions for Iranian oil exports.

Iranian Rial Exchange Rate Progression (2026) Date Exchange Rate (Rials per USD) Catalyst / Context February 2026 N/A Outbreak of war. September 2, 2026 2.2 Million Record low. September 29, 2026 2.5 Million Record low.

Domestic Discontent and Regional Repercussions

The currency crisis continues to fuel domestic instability. Gen Hossein Mohebbi, chief spokesman for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, publicly urged American citizens on Tuesday to take to the streets in protest against the ongoing military conflict. This call for civil unrest highlights the internal pressures facing state authorities.

But the balance sheet tells a different story for international energy markets, which remain highly sensitive to any developments regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Regional officials working alongside international mediators maintain that diplomatic channels remain active. They are attempting to broker an agreement to halt hostilities despite the stark gap between Washington’s enforcement of sanctions and Tehran’s demands for economic relief.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.