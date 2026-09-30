FFR to Acquire Faraday Future Robotics Business for $200 Million

AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. is pivoting away from digital assets entirely to rebrand as FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc., trading under the new NASDAQ ticker symbol FFR effective September 30, 2026. Backed by a non-binding term sheet with Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., the company aims to become the first Nasdaq-listed pure-play robotics ecosystem company through an all-stock acquisition valued at approximately $200 million.

Decoding the $200 Million All-Stock Valuation Structure The proposed transaction brings together Faraday Future’s robotics assets under a standalone entity. Under the terms of the non-binding agreement, the acquisition price per share is pegged to the lower of $2.246 or the five-day average closing price prior to signing. Should the trading price fall under that $2.246 mark, FFR plans to issue a single special stock dividend to shareholders registered before closing, which is contingent upon closing and tax review. Calculated at the $2.246 rate, FFR’s equity value ahead of closing would stand at roughly $55 million on a fully diluted basis, presented strictly for demonstration purposes. FFAI and FFR are convinced that a standalone robotics enterprise featuring dedicated financial backing, separate reporting structures, and a singular strategic focus can successfully unlock underlying business value.

From EAI Devices to Core Software Architecture The incoming robotics portfolio brings concrete shipment metrics and regulatory clearance to the newly christened entity. In less than one year, the business has launched 24 products across three robot forms, five product series, and 11 models, all of which have received FCC certification and are available for sale and delivery. The business has achieved commercial deliveries of humanoid and biomimetic robotic products. Operational data through August indicates cumulative EAI Device sales and shipments reached 552 units. During the second quarter, the average gross margin of FFAI’s “Four-Core Full-Stack AI” robotics products exceeded 30%, generating approximately $1.52 million in cumulative revenue. Projections contemplate that gross margins will improve from 30.5% in 2027 to 54% in 2030.

Long-Term Financial Projections and Ecosystem Roadmap Financial projections for the business outline an scaling curve for the standalone robotics firm. Unaudited projections place 2026 revenue at approximately $7.1 million and approximately $45.17 million in 2027. Projections contemplate cumulative 2026–2030 revenue of approximately $1.98 billion, alongside cumulative EAI Device sales exceeding 130,000 units. Photo: nasdaq.com Reaching positive operating cash flow is projected for the third quarter of 2028. The operational framework expects income streams to transition away from EAI Device sales toward the EAI Brain and Developer Platform, Industry Productivity Solutions, the EAI Data Factory, and associated services, with ecosystem-generated income anticipated to comprise a substantially greater portion.

Faraday Future Retains Focus on Shared Mobility While the robotics division transitions to FFR, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is upgrading into a Robotaxi and EAI Cabin shared mobility operations company and a Physical AI investment holding company. Through transforming its automotive operations from a traditional EV maker into a provider of a Robotaxi Sharing Network and AI Visicabin technology, FF seeks to further its “Four Future Trends” vision. Photo: prnewswire.com Completion of the contemplated transaction remains contingent upon thorough due diligence, the finalization of definitive agreements, review and clearance by the Special Committees of both FFR and FFAI, receipt of necessary regulatory approvals alongside other standard closing conditions, and therefore ultimate finalization is not guaranteed.