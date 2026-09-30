iPhone 18 Pro Users Report Unresolved Speaker Crackling Issue

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max owners are reporting unexpected audio glitches, including earpiece speaker crackling, faint popping sounds, and random clicking during app navigation, web scrolling, typing, and cellular calls. Despite the recent release of iOS 27.0.1, which patches a Face ID authentication restart loop, early user feedback confirms the speaker issue remains completely unaddressed.

Audio Anomalies Surface on New Hardware

The latest flagship hardware from Cupertino is hitting unexpected turbulence. Users across MacRumors community forums and Reddit are documenting persistent audio artifacts on both the iPhone 18 Pro and the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max. Rather than clean audio output, owners report a distinct crackle, a faint tick, or random clicking emerging primarily from the earpiece speaker.

The manifestation of the bug varies wildly across units. Some users experience the sound on a continuous loop, while others only notice the distortion intermittently. Triggers appear tied to standard iOS interactions, including launching applications, scrolling through web pages, receiving push notifications, invoking the software keyboard, or maintaining an active cellular voice connection.

Affected device owners have discovered that toggling Airplane Mode on and off reliably forces the crackling sound to play.

Software Patch Fails to Resolve Hardware-Adjacent Glitch

Apple moved quickly to push out iOS 27.0.1, but the patch notes made no mention of an audio fix. The primary target of that software release was a critical bug that caused iPhone 18 Pro models to unexpectedly restart when Face ID facial authentication failed.

Early deployment feedback indicates that updating to iOS 27.0.1 leaves the speaker crackling entirely intact. Frustrated consumers who attempted to bypass the software hurdle by physically returning their devices to Apple stores report receiving replacement iPhone 18 Pro units that exhibit the exact same popping behavior.

Current Diagnostics and Remediation Status

Because factory replacements are yielding duplicate symptoms, hardware swaps are currently proving ineffective for affected buyers.

If the anomaly stems from a software or audio driver miscalibration, an upcoming iOS point release will likely deploy a mitigation. Until engineers isolate the precise hardware register or driver routine responsible for the transient ticks and pops, early adopters dealing with the glitch have few viable workarounds beyond monitoring future software deployment notes.