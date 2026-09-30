Pixel 11 HiLight Feature Adds Messaging Support in Android 17 Beta

Google is expanding its Pro-exclusive Pixel HiLight hardware feature with a new “Messages from favorites” notification light option, rolling out to the Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold in the Android 17 QPR2 Beta 6.1 update.

Android 17 QPR2 Beta Brings Messaging Support to Pixel HiLight

The Pixel 11 series launched with the proprietary HiLight feature—a ring of LEDs situated around the camera flash designed to illuminate for specific hardware or software triggers. That architectural constraint is slowly shifting.

Users can now navigate to Settings, System, and HiLight to toggle on the third available option.

Customizing Contact Glows for Incoming Texts

Activating the new notification light system requires manual configuration within the device’s software environment. Once the QPR2 Beta 6.1 update is installed on a supported Pixel 11 device, users must open the Contacts app, select a designated favorite contact, and scroll to the HiLight configuration menu.

Inside that menu, a new “Messages” toggle sits directly alongside the existing “Phone calls” option. Users retain the ability to assign individual chromatic glows for each contact. When a designated favorite sends a message, the LED array surrounding the camera module pulses in the pre-assigned hue. However, as noted in APK teardowns by AssembleDebug for Android Authority, it remains unconfirmed whether this integration will expand beyond Google Messages to encompass third-party messaging clients like WhatsApp.

Expanding the Palette Beyond the Initial Five Colors

Alongside functional additions like messaging alerts, Google is actively unlocking the hardware’s full visual range. While the Pixel 11 lineup shipped restricted to a handful of hues, code analysis confirms a total of nine distinct color options built into the device firmware. The expanded palette includes Blue, Cyan, Green, Orange, Pink, Purple, Teal, White, and Yellow.

Because these interface upgrades and color unlocks currently reside exclusively within the Android 17 QPR2 beta branches, a definitive public release timeline for standard users remains unannounced. Pixel 11 Pro owners operating on stable software releases will have to wait for Google to promote these features from beta testing to the main operating system tree.