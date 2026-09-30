Kingfisher Insurance Lands ITV4 Motorsport Mundial Partnership

Kingfisher Insurance has secured an exclusive multi-year partnership with Greenlight Television to become the UK presenting partner of the motorsport magazine programme Motorsport Mundial, broadcast on ITV4 and streamed via ITVX, expanding the specialist broker’s footprint across two- and four-wheel racing.

Market Impact

Brand Visibility: The multi-year broadcast and digital activation positions Kingfisher directly in front of grassroots competitors and professional teams alike.

The multi-year broadcast and digital activation positions Kingfisher directly in front of grassroots competitors and professional teams alike. Content Integration: Co-producing the YouTube series Crashing is Part of the Game bridges traditional television reach with modern digital engagement.

Co-producing the YouTube series Crashing is Part of the Game bridges traditional television reach with modern digital engagement. Niche Positioning: Aligns the broker alongside broader industry moves, such as Howden’s portfolio expansion and Carole Nash’s British Superbike Championship sponsorship.

Expanding the Motorsport Presence on ITV4

The agreement gives Kingfisher a year-round media platform surrounding Motorsport Mundial, which has been in production for nearly three decades. Greenlight Television produces 50 editions of the programme each year, covering international racing action, news, and behind-the-scenes content across both two and four wheels.

Gareth Butler, managing director at Kingfisher Insurance, noted that the partnership reflects the firm’s continued investment in the sector. “Our reputation has been built on supporting the motorsport community for many years, and we’re delighted to be partnering with Greenlight, an organisation that shares our passion, ambition and vision for the future of the sport,” Butler stated.

Photo: insurancebusinessmag.com

Rob Hurdman, director at Greenlight Television, emphasized the value of regular television exposure for the wider racing ecosystem. Providing a consistent platform gives championships, competitors, and supporting businesses vital visibility while allowing fans to discover disciplines they might otherwise miss.

From Championship Sponsorship to Digital Screens

This television and digital pact builds upon Kingfisher’s existing motorsport strategy. Earlier this year, it renewed its headline sponsorship of the 2026 English Rally Championship via its Reis Motorsport Insurance brand, extending a long-running partnership with the British Trials and Rally Drivers Association. It also launched the Master Road Section Top-Up policy with Motorsport UK tailored for grassroots events.

The addition of the co-produced YouTube series, Crashing is Part of the Game, introduces a narrative element to the partnership. The digital series will profile competitors, teams, and specialist motorsport businesses, exploring preparation and resilience while highlighting the practical role of specialist insurance within the industry.

Initiative Partner / Platform Focus Area Motorsport Mundial Greenlight Television / ITV4 / ITVX UK Presenting Partnership & International Racing Coverage Crashing is Part of the Game YouTube (Co-produced) Participant Profiles & Specialist Cover Education English Rally Championship Reis Motorsport Insurance / BTRDA Headline Championship Sponsorship Master Road Section Top-Up Motorsport UK Grassroots Event Insurance Policy

Broader Broker Strategies Across Niche Sporting Markets

Kingfisher’s investment mirrors a wider trend of specialist brokers utilizing sports partnerships to capture niche communities. Howden has established an extensive sports portfolio spanning the British and Irish Lions, Ascot Racecourse, the Lawn Tennis Association, and the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Meanwhile, Carole Nash secured an exclusive official insurance partnership with the British Superbike Championship for the 2026 season.

By pairing traditional championship sponsorships with broadcast reach and targeted digital storytelling, Kingfisher aims to solidify its standing as a specialist broker for the UK motorsport community, demonstrating a tangible grasp of the risks competitors face on and off the track.