NASCAR Suspends Chad Bryant After Corey Heim Attack

NASCAR has issued severe penalties, including indefinite suspensions for team owner Chad Bryant and crew member Steven Civitarese, following a violent, one-sided altercation involving rising star and 23XI Racing hire Corey Heim at Martinsville Speedway. The incident occurred after the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 regional late model race on September 27, 2026.

Fantasy & Market Impact Reputational Risk: High-profile developmental talents like Corey Heim remain clear of direct blame, preserving their stock for future top-tier Cup Series promotions.

High-profile developmental talents like Corey Heim remain clear of direct blame, preserving their stock for future top-tier Cup Series promotions. Ownership Sanctions: Chad Bryant Racing faces immediate operational disruption following the indefinite suspension and mandatory anger management requirements for its principal owner.

The Martinsville Ambush and NASCAR Hammer

Emotions routinely boil over on short tracks, but the aftermath of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway crossed a definitive line. Following on-track contact during cool-down laps between Treyten Lapcevich and Corey Heim, the situation escalated violently once drivers exited their machines. According to race reports and subsequent penalties, members of Lapcevich’s Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) team tracked Heim down near the track’s hot dog stand as he walked toward his hauler, isolating him from his own crew.

Chad Bryant himself, alongside crew member Steven Civitarese, physically attacked Heim, repeatedly hitting and punching the driver while he did not fight back. The severity of the ambush prompted swift disciplinary action from governing officials on Tuesday. NASCAR slapped Bryant with an indefinite suspension, a $2,000 fine, and mandatory completion of an approved anger management program if he ever seeks reinstatement. Furthermore, both Bryant and Civitarese are barred from the 2027 edition of the Martinsville late model showcase and placed on one-year probation.

Hamlin’s Scored-Earth Verdict

The incident drew sharp condemnation from high-profile figures in the garage, most notably 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin. Speaking on his podcast, Actions Detrimental, Hamlin did not mince words regarding the CBR personnel involved in the brawl.

“Those f***ing cowards waited on Corey Heim to leave his car and leave his team and then jump him while he was on the way to his hauler,” Hamlin stated on the program, calling for strict oversight to ensure no repeat of the paddock violence occurs in regional competition.

Treyten Lapcevich released a statement denouncing the physical retaliation carried out by his team members. While acknowledging his own on-track frustration with Heim, Lapcevich stressed that post-race anger never justifies physical violence against a competitor and expressed relief that Heim walked away unharmed.

Broad Paddock Penalties and Multicar Clashes

The disciplinary report extended far beyond the primary Heim altercation, capturing a chaotic weekend of short-track tempers. A separate heat-race fight between drivers Brad Houseright and Chad Burrow left one competitor bloodied. NASCAR penalized both drivers with $250 fines and probation through the end of the 2027 season.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Burrow-affiliated crew members Ryan Burrow and Dylan Jenks also received $500 fines and matching probation terms, though neither faced suspension. In total, NASCAR penalized seven individuals across the two separate altercations, signaling a zero-tolerance stance on physical altercations in pit lanes and concourse areas.

Individual / Entity Involved Incident Financial Penalty Suspension Status Probation Term Chad Bryant Corey Heim Attack $2,000 Indefinite (Plus 2027 Martinsville ban) 1 Full Year Steven Civitarese Corey Heim Attack $1,000 Indefinite (Plus 2027 Martinsville ban) 1 Full Year Ryden Lapcevich CBR Association $500 None Until Dec. 31, 2027 Brad Houseright Heat-Race Altercation $250 None Until Dec. 31, 2027 Chad Burrow Heat-Race Altercation $250 None Until Dec. 31, 2027

Regulatory Ripple Effects on Regional Racing

Short-track racing relies on intense rivalries to drive attendance and engagement, but executive intervention was required to keep the garage safe. By enforcing mandatory anger management and heavy fines, NASCAR hopes to establish a clear boundary between aggressive racing contact and outright battery.

What Denny Hamlin JUST DECIDED for Chad Bryant Racing After Corey Heim Attack is INSANE!

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