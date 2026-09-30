Genencell Founder Kang Secured 19.2 Billion Won in State R&D Funds

Genencell founder Kang, a university professor, secured 19.2 billion won across 31 government-backed research and development projects from seven different South Korean ministries between 2005 and 2023, drawing scrutiny from lawmakers amid allegations of clinical data fabrication.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Government Funding Review: Investigators are auditing 31 separate public-sector research grants awarded to Kang over an 18-year period.

Investigators are auditing 31 separate public-sector research grants awarded to Kang over an 18-year period. Data Integrity Concerns: The probe follows a lower court conviction for submitting falsified experimental data during prior pharmaceutical development efforts.

The probe follows a lower court conviction for submitting falsified experimental data during prior pharmaceutical development efforts. Regulatory Scrutiny: Lawmakers and health regulators are examining whether public research funds were properly allocated.

Tracing 18 Years of Public Research Grants Across Seven Ministries

An exhaustive audit conducted by the office of People Power Party Representative Choi Soo-jin revealed that Kang, a professor at a private university in Seoul and the founder of pharmaceutical firm Genencell, participated in 31 state-funded research and development projects. These grants totaled 19.2 billion won distributed across seven distinct South Korean government agencies from 2005 through 2023. Out of the 31 projects identified in the record, Kang served as the principal investigator for 15 initiatives, which collectively accounted for 5.7 billion won of the total public allocation.

The distribution of these research funds spanned multiple administrative departments. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs accounted for 10 projects, followed by the Rural Development Administration with seven. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) each funded four projects. Additional allocations included three projects from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, two from the Ministry of Science and ICT, and one from the Ministry of Education. The scope of these publicly funded studies ranged widely, touching on botanical drug discovery, non-clinical evaluation frameworks, and cosmetic formulation science.

Specific Pharmaceutical and Botanical Projects Under Scrutiny

Among the investigated initiatives, several targeted specific therapeutic areas and pharmacological compounds. Kang served as the principal investigator for a four-year, 1.4 billion won project funded by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy aimed at developing a Hepatitis C therapeutic agent derived from Agrimonia pilosa, a wild botanical plant commonly known as hairy agrimony or seonhakcho. Other publicly funded endeavors included a 461 million won project to establish a non-clinical evaluation infrastructure for anti-atherosclerotic agents—compounds intended to prevent arterial plaque buildup—and a 240 million won study focused on developing skin immune-activating essence oils utilizing Phellinus linteus, a species of medicinal mushroom known as sanghwang.

The trajectory of these research projects often shifted alongside broader public health crises. Records indicate that Kang first engaged in state-funded R&D in 2005 under the corporate banner of Genencell, subsequently moving between academic and corporate affiliations to secure public backing. When the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, the enterprise pivoted a previously investigated shingles treatment candidate toward a potential coronavirus therapeutic, subsequently applying for additional research and development subsidies from the Ministry of Health and Welfare. However, public health authorities did not approve financial backing for that specific COVID-19 pivot.

Overview of Sourced Government R&D Allocations Involving Genencell Founder Kang Government Department Number of Projects Notable Project Subject / Scope Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs 10 Agricultural and botanical resource applications Rural Development Administration 7 Agri-bio and rural resource development Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) 4 Regulatory science and safety evaluation Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) 4 Hepatitis C botanical drug development (1.4 billion won); atherosclerosis non-clinical evaluation Ministry of SMEs and Startups 3 Small business technological innovation and commercialization Ministry of Science and ICT 2 Advanced scientific research initiatives Ministry of Education 1 Academic-based research support

Legislative Audits and Allegations of Data Fabrication

The scrutiny surrounding these grants intensified following legal proceedings regarding falsified experimental records. Kang has already received a guilty verdict in the first instance of a trial concerning the submission of fabricated laboratory data. Representative Choi Soo-jin, a former pharmaceutical research laboratory director, characterized the pattern as a "revolving-door" grant acquisition tactic. She noted that once a research execution period concludes, applicants frequently shift organizational affiliations to secure fresh public grants.

Political tension surrounding the regulatory and investigative process reached the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province. Lee Man-hee, a member of the People Power Party, alongside fellow People Power Party members of the Health and Welfare Committee, visited the MFDS headquarters on the 21st to protest Genencell’s refusal to submit requested data. Genencell previously faced allegations in 2021, raised via Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Seung-won, of attempting to lobby the MFDS for expedited clinical trial approval of a COVID-19 therapeutic candidate.