Pseudo-Exacerbation in Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis: A Case Report

A 65-year-old woman with primary progressive multiple sclerosis presented with acute lower-limb weakness and fever, mimicking a true inflammatory relapse. Clinicians determined the neurological worsening was a pseudo-exacerbation triggered by pharyngitis. Management involved empirical antibiotics and rehabilitation, avoiding unnecessary corticosteroids and returning the patient to her baseline functional status by her two-month follow-up.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Pseudo-Relapse vs. True Relapse: A pseudo-relapse is a temporary worsening of neurological symptoms caused by an external trigger, such as an infection or fever, rather than fresh inflammatory damage to the central nervous system.

A pseudo-relapse is a temporary worsening of neurological symptoms caused by an external trigger, such as an infection or fever, rather than fresh inflammatory damage to the central nervous system. Avoiding Unnecessary Steroids: Recognizing a systemic infection as the root cause prevents patients from enduring unhelpful and potentially harmful high-dose corticosteroid treatments.

Recognizing a systemic infection as the root cause prevents patients from enduring unhelpful and potentially harmful high-dose corticosteroid treatments. Clinical Diagnosis: When advanced imaging like a contemporaneous MRI is unavailable, careful neurological assessment remains vital to confirm the absence of new focal deficits and guide supportive recovery.

Distinguishing Diagnostic Challenges in Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis typically unfolds as a relapsing-remitting condition, but approximately 10-15% of patients present with primary progressive multiple sclerosis, or PPMS. This phenotype features a gradual accumulation of neurological disability from the outset, lacking distinct relapses and remissions. Because spinal cord involvement and neurodegenerative pathology heavily drive PPMS, patients frequently suffer from progressive gait impairment and lower-limb weakness.

When an acute neurological decline occurs, it routinely sparks diagnostic urgency. Clinicians must quickly differentiate between a true inflammatory relapse—signaling active central nervous system demyelination—and a pseudo-relapse driven by systemic stress. In this documented case published in Cureus by Parisa Moshfeqa, Norhan Shaykhon, Sooraj Viswanathan, and Gavin Ross, a 65-year-old woman with established PPMS arrived with acute bilateral lower-limb weakness accompanied by fever and a sore throat.

Evaluating the Systemic Infection and Clinical Management

Laboratory investigations revealed elevated inflammatory markers, pointing directly toward an infectious etiology. A thorough neurology review confirmed the absence of new focal neurological deficits, verifying that the acute worsening was a pseudo-relapse secondary to presumed pharyngitis. Medical teams treated the underlying infection with empirical antibiotics alongside supportive rehabilitation, deliberately omitting corticosteroids from the regimen.

Clinical Management Comparison for PPMS Exacerbation Types Parameter True Inflammatory Relapse Pseudo-Exacerbation (Infection-Induced) Primary Trigger New central nervous system inflammation and demyelination Systemic infection, fever, or metabolic stress Diagnostic Indicators New focal neurological deficits; potential MRI lesion activity Elevated inflammatory markers; identified infection source Standard Intervention High-dose corticosteroids; disease-modifying therapies Treating the underlying trigger (e.g., antibiotics); supportive rehabilitation

Following this targeted approach, the patient demonstrated significant clinical recovery, returning to baseline mobility and functional status. At the two-month follow-up evaluation, she remained clinically stable with no new neurological deficits.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients with primary progressive multiple sclerosis experiencing sudden neurological changes must never self-diagnose a pseudo-relapse or alter their treatment regimens independently. Unsupervised use of high-dose corticosteroids carries severe risks and remains contraindicated unless a true inflammatory relapse is clinically verified by a physician.

Immediate medical evaluation is warranted if a patient develops acute motor weakness, visual disturbances, bladder dysfunction, or high fever. Professional neurological assessment is essential to rule out acute disease progression, identify hidden systemic infections, and determine whether antimicrobial therapy or supportive rehabilitation is clinically required.

Therapeutic Outlook and Longitudinal Stability

This case underscores the critical necessity of meticulous clinical evaluation when managing complex neurodegenerative conditions. By identifying reversible systemic triggers, healthcare providers can protect vulnerable patients from redundant medical interventions while precisely targeting the root cause of acute functional decline. Long-term monitoring remains essential for sustaining baseline mobility and ensuring overall neurological stability in progressive multiple sclerosis cohorts.

References

Moshfeqa P, Shaykhon N, Viswanathan S, Ross G. Pseudo-Exacerbation in Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis: A Case Report. Cureus. 2026;18(9):e117167. doi:10.7759/cureus.117167.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute formal medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.