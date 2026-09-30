Blockchain Summit Latam 2026 to Conclude Its Regional Tour in Bogotá

Blockchain Summit Latam will host its final regional event of the year from November 4 to 6, 2026, at the Universidad Externado de Colombia in Bogotá. Following prior stops in Lima and Santiago, the three-day conference aims to connect traditional financial institutions, regulators, and fintech developers around asset tokenization, stablecoins, and digital market infrastructure.

Bogotá Hosts the Final Circuit Stop After Lima and Santiago

The upcoming Bogotá conference marks the conclusion of a regional circuit that kicked off in May in Lima, Peru, in partnership with the Universidad del Pacífico, followed by an August stop at the Faculty of Economics and Business of the University of Chile in Santiago. Across these initial two editions, the 2026 tour drew over 2,300 attendees.

Rodrigo Sainz, Founder & CEO of Blockchain Summit Latam, points out that the initiative shifted away from operating as a standalone event to become a broader regional platform. The goal has been to link parallel conversations happening across multiple Latin American markets.

Bridging Traditional Finance and Distributed Ledgers

The Bogotá agenda centers heavily on the practical convergence of blockchain technology with legacy banking systems and capital markets. Rather than treating distributed ledger technology as a siloed, crypto-only phenomenon, the program targets institutional integration.

Key topics scheduled across the three days at the university’s H and I buildings include asset tokenization, new payment architectures, stablecoin adoption, and the regulatory frameworks governing virtual asset service providers. Institutional participants slated for the panels include representatives from the Banco de la República, Colombia Fintech, the Cámara de Comercio de Bogotá, Davivienda, Bancolombia, Lulo Bank, Bitso, the Bolsa Mercantil de Colombia, and NUAM.

“Lo más interesante de lo que estamos viendo en 2026 es que blockchain dejó de ser una conversación paralela al sistema financiero,” notes Rodrigo Sainz, emphasizing that discussions on tokenization and payments now happen directly with regulated financial entities.

Expanding Regional Frameworks for 2027

Beyond the immediate conference panels, workshops, and networking spaces, the Bogotá gathering serves as a strategic launchpad for BSL’s 2027 roadmap. The organization continues to develop its footprint through three core pillars: regional tour stops, executive training programs, and market analysis reports focused on financial transformation.

Registration details, full speaker agendas, and ticket pricing for the November event are available directly through the official Blockchain Summit Latam Colombia 2026 website.