Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province Increases Bus Fares by 9%

Beginning next month, Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province will implement a 9% fare increase for intercity and express buses, following a national adjustment by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. The hike addresses operating deficits driven by a 47% drop in active routes and a 40% decline in annual passenger volume since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Plain English: The Transit Takeaway Economic Stressors: A 9% fare hike impacts household budgets for commuters.

A 9% fare hike impacts household budgets for commuters. Targeted Mitigations: Local authorities are deploying selective fare discounts, such as a 25% reduction on the Chuncheon-Hongcheon line, to buffer commuters from cost barriers.

Operational Pressures and the Post-Pandemic Transit Collapse

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport authorized adjustments to upper fare limits nationwide, prompting provincial carriers in Gangwon to seek increases. Initially, transport companies requested a 17% hike for intercity services and a 20.1% increase for express routes. These figures were designed to offset escalating operational costs, including inflation in fuel prices and labor wages.

However, regional authorities capped the final adjustment at 9% after reviewing cost verification data and assessing the financial strain on commuters. Officials from Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province noted that post-pandemic ridership recovery has not been sufficient, compounding the financial vulnerability of regional transport providers. When public transit networks experience sustained revenue declines, operators are forced to curtail services, threatening mobility for regional residents.

Erosion of Regional Infrastructure

Statistical tracking shows that active intercity bus routes across Gangwon have plummeted from 352 lines prior to the pandemic down to 186 routes today—representing a 47% contraction in network coverage.

Gangwon Intercity and Express Bus Metrics: Pre-Pandemic vs. Current Status Metric Category Pre-Pandemic Baseline Current Status Percentage Change Active Intercity Routes 352 lines 186 lines -47% Annual Passenger Volume 1,278만 명 761만 명 -40% Proposed Carrier Hike (Intercity / Express) — 17% / 20.1% Requested Baseline Final Approved Fare Adjustment — 9% Implemented Oct 1

Concurrently, annual passenger volume dropped from 1,278만 명 riders to 761만 명 riders, marking a 40% reduction in system utilization.

Targeted Mitigations and Future Administrative Support

To mitigate the immediate financial shock on commuters, transit authorities and local governments are instituting targeted relief measures. Specifically, the Chuncheon-Hongcheon transit corridor will feature a localized 25% discount, lowering the 6,000 won nominal fare down to 4,500 won.

Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province aims to channel revenue generated from the broader fare adjustment back into stabilizing carrier operations. Provincial strategy centers on restoring suspended or reduced routes, improving service reliability, and designating essential transit corridors for sustained public financial backing to safeguard regional mobility.

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