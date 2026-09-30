Last Suspect Sentenced in 2023 Fatal North Omaha Shooting

William Brown Sentenced in 2023 North Omaha Shooting That Left One Dead and Five Wounded

The last suspect in a deadly North Omaha shooting has been sentenced to prison. For the charge of Manslaughter linked to the killing of Lamarantae Swift, William Brown, 22, received a prison term of 48-60 years.

Dispatchers received a report of gunfire around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2023, when officers were dispatched to the vicinity of 24th and Clark streets. Swift died and five others were shot in the incident.

Inside the Plea Agreement and Defense Arguments

Under a plea agreement reached in June by Brown, several other counts—including 1st degree murder, 2nd degree assault, accessory to a felony, and four additional charges—were dismissed. During the sentencing proceedings, defense attorney Gregory Pivovar sought a lighter penalty, detailing a troubled upbringing for his client. Pivovar noted that Brown was abandoned by his mother at the age of 3 and subsequently placed in the foster care system from 6 to 12 years old. Pivovar added Brown did get adopted at 12 years old but later fled from his adoptive mother after she physically abused him.

Brown, The World-Herald previously reported, helped Willis and Hesseltine steal a Kia Optima sedan used in the shooting as well as a Dodge Journey SUV. Pivovar said Brown has taken responsibility for his actions. He added Brown has largely avoided trouble as an adult although he noted Brown has a few juvenile convictions to his name. Pivovar said Brown has been a model client to defend, adding Brown has been “always respectful” to Pivovar and fellow defense attorney Joseph Naatz.

Nissa Jones, deputy Douglas County Attorney, said Brown’s criminal history dates to 2015 when Brown was about 11 years old. Brown’s juvenile record includes convictions for assault, theft and criminal impersonation, Jones said. Jones added Brown has also been written up for fighting while incarcerated.

Co-Defendants and the Ripple Effects of October 2023

In April, co-defendant Javaris Hesseltine received a prison sentence ranging from 70 to 98 years. Another teenager implicated in the offense received a prison term of 55 years related to the incident.

Photo: omaha.com

In emotional court testimony, a family member broke down in tears, stating, “I wanted this trial for my baby. I wanted to own what happened and who shot him.” “They killed my baby,” Swift added.

Three days after the Oct. 1, 2023 shooting, Swift’s cousin, Dontayzhia Swift, was also murdered in a shooting.

Looking Forward After the Final Sentencing

With Brown’s sentence finalized, the criminal proceedings for the participants in the shooting have concluded.