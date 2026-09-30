Company Formation in Argentina [2026]: SAS vs SRL Guide

Company formation in Argentina is experiencing a streamlined era driven by digitized regulatory updates from the Inspección General de Justicia (IGJ) and staged monetary reforms by the Banco Central de la República Argentina (BCRA). Foreign founders navigating the jurisdiction in late 2026 can utilize fast-tracked digital channels for simplified joint-stock companies (SAS) or established limited liability vehicles (SRL), balancing corporate governance flexibility with evolving foreign exchange controls.

The Regulatory Pivot: General Resolution 4/2026 and Fast-Track Integration

Entering the fourth quarter of 2026, international investors looking at the Southern Cone face a vastly different administrative landscape than in previous years. The headline development for cross-border structuring is the implementation of General Resolution 4/2026 by the IGJ, published in the Boletín Oficial. This legislative framework introduces modernized, digitally driven incorporation procedures designed to compress registration timelines and standardize beneficial-ownership disclosures for eligible SAS filings.

Here is why that matters for foreign capital: time-to-market has historically been the primary friction point for establishing operations in Buenos Aires. Under the updated framework, administrative bottlenecks are systematically being lifted. But there is a catch. While the paperwork moves faster, founders must align their corporate compliance directly with the Trámites a Distancia (TAD) digital platform, requiring a verified tax identity such as a CUIT or CDI and an active clave fiscal before filing.

Evaluating the Vehicles: Choosing Between an SAS and an SRL

Deciding on the right corporate wrapper depends entirely on whether your priority is agile venture capital fundraising or rigid, closely held operational control. Under Law 27.349, the Sociedad por Acciones Simplificada (SAS) remains the preferred vehicle for tech start-ups and single-founder operations. It allows for one or several shareholders, offers flexible share classes, and limits liability strictly to subscribed capital. By contrast, the traditional Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (SRL) requires at least two partners whose capital is divided into quotas (cuotas), making it a favored structure for family businesses and joint ventures requiring strict transfer controls.

Financial commitments for these entities reflect current macroeconomic adjustments. As of September 2026, the minimum capital requirement for an SAS is pegged at two minimum monthly wages, translating to ARS 767,600 (approximately US$505). Meanwhile, the IGJ filing charge is established at 25% of that minimum capital threshold, totaling ARS 191,900 (around US$125). For those opting for an urgent SRL integration in Buenos Aires City, the registry fee is calculated at 96 IGJ modules, costing ARS 144,000 (roughly US$95) prior to notary and legal expenses.

Entity Type Minimum Capital / Regulatory Basis Primary IGJ / Registry Fees (Sept 2026) Best Suited For SAS (Sociedad por Acciones Simplificada) 2 × Minimum Wage (ARS 767,600 / ~$505) 25% of minimum capital (ARS 191,900 / ~$125) Single or multi-shareholder start-ups, venture-backed enterprises, digital-first businesses. SRL (Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada) Ley de Sociedades Comerciales standards 96 IGJ modules for urgent filing (ARS 144,000 / ~$95) Joint ventures, family-owned enterprises, closely held operations needing quota transfer restrictions. SA / SAU (Sociedad Anónima Unipersonal) Full integration required upon formation SA: 128 modules (ARS 192,000); SAU: 160 modules (ARS 240,000) Large-scale corporate groups and capital-intensive ventures requiring public share trading capacity.

The Operational Roadmap: From CUIT to Banking and Currency Controls

Securing corporate registration is only the first phase of entering the Argentine market. Once the IGJ or provincial registry issues the constitutive documents and assigns a tax identification number (CUIT) via the Administración Federal de Ingresos Públicos (AFIP), founders immediately encounter compliance hurdles regarding the local banking sector and currency regulations.

Opening a corporate bank account requires rigorous Know-Your-Customer (KYC) onboarding, which runs concurrently with tax registration. Furthermore, treasury teams must carefully factor in the BCRA’s staged relaxation of foreign exchange and capital-flow controls. While capital repatriation policies are gradually adapting to economic stabilization efforts, understanding how to lawfully capitalize a company and service cross-border debt remains vital to avoiding operational delays. Founders planning to base themselves physically in Buenos Aires must also ensure their immigration status aligns correctly with their corporate director or shareholder roles.

The Macroeconomic Horizon for Cross-Border Investors

Structuring a business entity in Argentina goes beyond basic bookkeeping; it represents a tactical entry into the wider Southern Cone economy. As regulatory digitization continues to mature under current administration guidelines, the friction of entering the Argentine market is steadily decreasing for foreign entities willing to navigate local compliance meticulously.

Are you currently evaluating a technology venture or a traditional holding structure in Latin America, and how do you weigh administrative speed against structural control? Let us know your perspective in the comments below.