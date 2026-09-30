Abbas Araghchi states Iran has zero nuclear flexibility

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on September 29, 2026, that Tehran maintains zero flexibility regarding its nuclear agreement and that the Strait of Hormuz remains the sole issue on the negotiating table.

Tehran Draws a Hard Line in New York

Speaking to domestic press in New York on Monday, September 29, 2026, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi moved swiftly to dismantle rumors of softening positions. According to La Voce di New York, Araghchi categorized recent reports suggesting diplomatic give-and-take as intentional disinformation campaigns.

“I categorically deny that Iran has any flexibility” regarding the nuclear deal, Araghchi asserted, emphasizing that Tehran’s conditions for returning to the agreements remain unchanged. “At the moment, the only issue on the table is the Strait of Hormuz,” Araghchi declared, noting that its reopening is linked to a series of conditions made known to the counterpart.

Washington Reacts as Economic Pressures Mount

Reports from Corriere della Sera highlight remarks from Washington suggesting Tehran finds itself in difficult economic conditions, predicting the country will yield.

Iranian officials have signaled that if they cannot sell oil, no one will sell it. This rhetoric coincides with reports of a stall in talks and an increased risk of a resumption of war.

The Geopolitical Stakes at the Strait of Hormuz

By narrowing the diplomatic horizon to the Strait of Hormuz, Iran leverages the waterway. When negotiations stall, security guarantees around Hormuz transform into economic levers.

Key Actor Stated Position Core Demand Iran (Foreign Ministry) Zero flexibility on nuclear terms Strait of Hormuz conditions met before reopening waterway United States Tehran will yield due to economic conditions N/A

Tying the nuclear impasse directly to maritime transit security elevates the disagreement. Financial markets watching these developments must calculate the risk of restrictions.

Looking Ahead as Diplomatic Channels Strain

With talks deadlocked in New York, the risk of a resumption of war grows. Intelligence assessments indicate that military procurement remains a focus, including a Boeing contract for new fighters.