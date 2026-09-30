OECD Report: Teacher Shortages Strain Education Systems

Published on September 29, 2026, the OECD’s Education at a Glance 2026 report reveals that teacher shortages are severely straining education systems across member countries. Recruitment challenges are especially acute in mathematics, science, and disadvantaged regions, compounded by an aging workforce where one in four secondary teachers is aged 55 or older.

The Global Scope of the 2026 OECD Education Crisis

Education systems across the globe are grappling with a persistent squeeze on talent. According to the OECD Press Release issued on September 29, 2026, recruiting, retaining, and deploying qualified teachers where they are most needed has become an escalating international hurdle. While official vacancies across 20 reporting education systems accounted for under 4% of the combined primary and secondary workforce in the 2024/25 academic year, national aggregates mask acute regional and subject-specific pain points.

Math and science classrooms bear the heaviest burden. Out of 16 countries and economies with available data, 11 reported explicit shortages of fully qualified secondary-level STEM educators.

Qualifications, Compensation, and Societal Value

Beyond vacant desks, classroom quality is under pressure from under-qualification. Across OECD countries during the 2024/25 school year, 9% of primary and secondary teachers lacked full qualifications. That baseline figure climbed past 18% in Chile, Denmark, Estonia, and Germany. Conversely, Japan and Korea maintained strict entry standards, requiring educators to be fully qualified before stepping foot in a classroom.

Secretary-General Mathias Cormann emphasized the structural nature of the challenge during the report’s launch, stating, “Today, it is getting harder to recruit, retain and deploy qualified teachers where they are most needed.” School systems must plan ahead, retain existing staff, and grow the talent pipeline while rigorously maintaining professional standards.

Compensation remains a critical friction point. On average, teachers across the OECD earn between 87% and 95% of what other tertiary-educated workers take home. Starting salaries for lower secondary teachers look even less competitive, averaging just 61% of similarly educated peers. Yet money tells only part of the story. While 85% of surveyed teachers report personal job satisfaction, a mere 22% believe society actually values their profession.

OECD Teacher Workforce Metrics at a Glance (2024–2026 Data) Metric Indicator Observed OECD Average / Data Point Unfilled Posts (Primary/Secondary) Less than 4% of workforce across 20 systems (2024/25) Secondary Teachers Aged 55 or Older 1 in 4 educators across the OECD Unqualified Teachers Average 9% across primary and secondary levels Countries Exceeding 18% Unqualified Chile, Denmark, Estonia, and Germany Teachers Reporting Job Satisfaction 85% Teachers Feeling Valued by Society 22% Secondary Teacher Earnings vs. Tertiary Workers 87% to 95% average Lower Secondary Starting Salaries vs. Peers 61% average Projected Drop in Children Aged 5–14 9% decline between 2024 and 2033

Demographic Shifts and Technological Interventions

Education systems are competing directly with other high-skill sectors for talent, leaving schools vulnerable to broader economic labor shortages. But there is a silver lining hidden inside demographic forecasts. Across the OECD, the population of children aged 5 to 14 is projected to drop by 9% between 2024 and 2033. While this contraction will vary widely by community, it offers policymakers a window of opportunity.

Instead of maintaining status-quo allocations, governments can strategically redirect teachers and resources to rural, remote, and disadvantaged communities where shortages bite hardest. Furthermore, integration of technology, including artificial intelligence and specialized support staff, offers a viable path to relieve crushing administrative burdens. Cutting down paperwork allows educators to redirect their energy toward direct instruction, student support, and professional development.

As the international community digests the findings of Education at a Glance 2026, covering 38 member nations alongside key partner economies like China, Brazil, India, and South Africa, the mandate for educational leaders is clear. Protecting standards while broadening professional pathways will determine which nations successfully insulate their classrooms from ongoing global labor crunches.