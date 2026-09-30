Why Dave Filoni’s Safe Star Wars Strategy Has Fans Worried

Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni has outlined a vision for Star Wars Episode X that leans heavily on nostalgic Skywalker-era foundations, tapping director Jon Watts and screenwriter Simon Kinberg for a new trilogy. Filoni revealed his mission statement during a Disney D23 panel, stating his goal to serve and unite the different generations of fans.

Filoni’s plan for the future has left some fans worried, confirming fears that Lucasfilm is retreating to the safe embrace of the Skywalkers. Reports revealed that Watts will helm the new trilogy starting with Episode X, while Kinberg will pen the movies. While Watts handled big-budget IP and co-created Skeleton Crew, Kinberg’s past writing on X-Men has raised red flags among those hoping for more daring storytelling.

Shifting Decisions on the Opening Crawl

Filoni’s tenure as head of Lucasfilm has also brought changes regarding traditional franchise elements. Filoni reversed a pledge made by former president Kathleen Kennedy, who previously stated that the iconic opening crawl would return for theatrical releases. Instead, Filoni and director Jon Favreau opted to reserve the classic crawl exclusively for saga-type films, omitting it from releases like The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Unifying a Divided Fanbase

Filoni’s approach aims to address the diverse interests of original trilogy fans, prequel fans, sequel fans, Clone Wars fans, and expanded universe fans. However, playing it safe and attempting to please everyone carries the inherent risk of avoiding bold risks. This strategy follows a history of intense division among viewers, particularly following the social media backlash surrounding Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi.