Amazon discounts tech items ahead of Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days officially runs from Tuesday, October 6th to Wednesday, October 7th. However, major tech discounts are already live across Amazon, offering aggressive price cuts on streaming sticks, mini PCs, and smart home hardware ahead of the official October event.

Early Hardware Discounts and Pricing Breakdowns

Waiting for the official October 6th kickoff might cost you. Several high-demand consumer electronics have plummeted to their lowest prices of 2026 ahead of schedule. For budget-focused home theater upgrades, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select is currently marked down to $17.99, representing a 64 percent discount off its $49.99 list price. This steep drop makes it the cheapest way to add 4K streaming and an Alexa voice remote to any TV with an HDMI port.

Meanwhile, the Acemagic M5 Mini PC is seeing a massive price slash. Equipped with an Intel Core 5 CPU, 24GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, the compact machine is currently discounted by over $250 via promos, bringing the final price down to $563.97. Unlike closed-box mini systems, the M5 retains user-upgradeable RAM and storage slots, allowing users to scale up performance over time.

Power delivery accessories are also seeing deep price drops. The Ugreen 100W USB-C Cable 2-pack has dropped to $8.99, while the Anker 14-in-1 Docking Station is marked down to $169.99—a $100 savings that delivers a total 160W output across four simultaneous charging ports. For mobile power, the ultra-slim 0.5-inch Baseus Picogo MagSafe Power Bank sits at $34.16 utilizing stacked discounts for its 10,000mAh capacity cell.

Autonomous Cleaning and Smart Home Surveillance Cuts

The automated floor care market is seeing pre-event markdowns. The iRobot Roomba 115X has dropped 56 percent to $139.99, packing 15,000 Pa suction and a microfiber mopping pad. For buyers seeking advanced mapping capabilities, the iRobot Roomba 105X Combo—featuring LiDAR floor mapping and a self-emptying dock rated for up to 75 days—is available at $199.99, down from its $469.99 retail price.

In outdoor surveillance, the EufyCam C37 security camera has dropped to $99.99. The hardware relies on a detachable solar panel to sustain its battery without direct hardwired power while providing 360-degree pan-and-tilt tracking and 4K color night vision. Similarly, the Ring Battery Doorbell 2K has fallen to $39.99, hitting $10 below its previous 2026 low.

Wearables, Audio, and Personal Care Markdowns

Health-tracking and audio gear round out the most compelling early listings. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is discounted to $245, providing Android users with advanced sleep tracking, running metrics, and blood pressure monitoring hardware. For audio isolation, the Beats Studio Pro headphones are marked down to $169.95, delivering 40 hours of battery life and active noise cancellation. Personal care staples are also hitting annual lows, led by the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9500 electric toothbrush at $149.96.