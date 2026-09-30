BBB Warns Cybersecurity is a Year-Round Necessity to Prevent Online Scams

Ahead of Cybersecurity Awareness Month this October 2026, the Better Business Bureau is urging individuals and organizations to adopt year-round digital hygiene.

Why Small Operations Remain Prime Targets for Threat Actors

The misconception that limited capital or small workforces provide immunity against cyberattacks leaves everyday web users uniquely vulnerable. Josh Planos, spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau, emphasizes that threat actors routinely trawl for targets, treating organizations of any scale as viable vectors.

The Cost of Bypassing Multi-Factor Authentication

Many view mandatory steps like multi-factor authentication as an operational impediment rather than a fundamental security layer.

Victims of compromised business accounts or identity theft inevitably learn this lesson the hard time-intensive way. As Planos points out, individuals who experience a breach would much rather spend the time configuring proper authentication on the front end than playing clean-up duty after an intrusion.

Enabling two-factor authentication.

Changing passwords often.

Giving your devices a deep clean and keeping them up-to-date.

Data Harvesting Risks Inherent to Free AI Tiers

The rapid integration of artificial intelligence into daily workflows has fundamentally altered the threat matrix. Just three years ago, the conversation was not at the level it is right now.

Users frequently hand over data to free-tier AI models without evaluating how that telemetry is utilized. If you’re on a free account with an AI model, you’re handing your data off to that company in order for them to train that model.

Proactive Remediation Steps for Year-Round Defense

Mitigating these risks requires consistent operational hygiene rather than seasonal panic. Keeping devices updated helps keep personal information out of the hands of online criminals.

Users who believe they have fallen victim to a cyberattack can access resources provided by the Better Business Bureau to report online scams and begin mitigation procedures.