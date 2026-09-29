WDBS Releases Updated Official Rankings Following 2026 European Championship

Following the 2026 European Disability Snooker Championship in Sofia, Bulgaria, the World Disability Billiards and Snooker (WDBS) has updated its official rolling two-year rankings.

Fantasy & Market Impact Olsen’s Momentum: Nicklas Olsen’s successful title defence in Group 6A makes him the hottest property on the tour, closing the gap on Mohammed Faisal Butt to just 1,800 points.

Nicklas Olsen’s successful title defence in Group 6A makes him the hottest property on the tour, closing the gap on Mohammed Faisal Butt to just 1,800 points. Defending Giants: Established leaders like Dave Beaumont (Group 1+2) and Carl Gibson (Group 4) continue to offer stable, high-floor returns for ranking accumulators, with Gibson extending his lead to 51,700 points.

The Race at the Summit and Defending Champions

Five of the eight reigning world number ones successfully defended their ranking advantages by capturing first-place hardware in Sofia. Dave Beaumont secured a distinct three-peat of crowns in Group 1+2, preserving his position as the leading wheelchair competitor. Meanwhile, Matthew Haslam (Group 6A) and Lewis Knowles (Group 8) safely guarded their top spots.

Dave Bolton maintained his leadership position in the Group 5 world rankings as a result of securing his 18th WDBS title in Sofia, matching the all-time record. But the chasing pack is gaining ground. Dalton Lawrence claimed gold at the World Abilitysport Guttman Games in Finland and followed it up with a second-place finish in Sofia, significantly cutting into Bolton’s cushion at the top.

In Group 4, Carl Gibson’s second European Championship title has seen him increase his lead to 51,700 points. Scotland’s William Thomson climbed to second in the standings following his own success in Finland, while former world number one David Church slipped to fourth after sitting out since the 2026 Hull Open.

Climbers and Historic Finalists in Sofia

The Sofia tournament proved to be a breakthrough ground for emerging talent and returning contenders. Denmark’s 23-year-old Nicklas Olsen extended his unbeaten run in Group 6A, successfully defending his European title. Having won all three WDBS Tour events in which he has competed so far including the most recent World Championship in Thailand, Olsen sits at a career-high second, trailing Mohammed Faisal Butt by 1,800 points with less than 10,000 points separating the top four.

Poland’s Adam Wilk etched his name in the record books by becoming the first player from his country to win the prestigious European title, defeating Andy Lam in the Group 3 final. Combined with his gold medal at the World Abilitysport Guttman Games in Finland, Wilk’s surge propelled him from 12th to 6th in the rankings.

Ireland’s Dylan Rees matched his career-best ranking by overcoming Bulgaria’s Nikolay Hristov to capture the European crown for the first time, returning to second in the world rankings. Meanwhile, Daniel Kelly reclaimed the world number one spot in Group 3 following Peter Hull’s reclassification to Group 4 at the conclusion of last season.

Standings Movement and Tour Snapshot

Classification Player Movement / Status Key Context Group 1+2 Dave Beaumont Retained #1 Completed a unique hat-trick of titles in Sofia. Group 3 Adam Wilk Up to 6th (from 12th) First Polish champion; built on Guttman Games gold. Group 4 Carl Gibson Extended #1 lead Leads by 51,700 points after second European title. Group 6A Nicklas Olsen Up to 2nd Within 1,800 points of Mohammed Faisal Butt. Group 7 Dylan Rees Returned to 2nd Defeated Nikolay Hristov to win European crown.

Other notable movers capitalized on deep runs in Bulgaria. Andy Lam (Group 3) reached his third consecutive European Championship final, climbing one spot to third. First-time finalists Archie Buskin (Group 4) and Niall Pollitt (Group 6A) each ticked up one position to eighth and fifth respectively. Nikolay Hristov made history as Bulgaria’s first WDBS event finalist on debut, crashing straight into the top 10 at seventh.

With the rolling two-year ranking system purging points earned during the 2024/25 campaign—specifically removing outcomes from the 2024 German Open and 2024 UK Championship—the battle lines are drawn. The tour now looks ahead to the Irish Disability Snooker Open, set for Carlow, Ireland, from November 20 to 22, 2026.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.