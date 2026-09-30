Grand Forks Air Base and the Future of AI Counter-Drone Defense

At the 2026 Air, Space & Cyber Conference on September 14, Air Force Col. Alfred J. Rosales outlined the expanding integration of directed-energy systems and artificial intelligence into domestic airspace defense. Moderating a panel on Counter-Drone Defense, Rosales detailed how decades of regional infrastructure investments have transformed military installations into active laboratories for counter-unmanned aircraft systems.

Grand Forks and the Evolution of Domestic Drone Testing

North Dakota state funding initiated extensive research into beyond visual line-of-sight operations for Class One, Two, and Three drones two decades ago. A decade later, operators established testing capabilities at Grand Forks Air Force Base. Directly opposite the base runway on the active-duty side sits Grand Sky, an innovation research park for all counter-drone operations. It is one of the largest in the United States.

Grand Sky operates as federal property leased to private entities, housing major defense contractors such as Northrop Grumman and General Atomics for flight testing and drone research and development. In May, the Defense Department’s Joint Interagency Task Force 401—the central authority for the counter-small unmanned aircraft systems program—selected Grand Forks alongside four other installations for a directed-energy counter-unmanned aircraft systems pilot program.

Rosales stated that personnel at Grand Forks have been “strapping on vendor equipment” to “build tactics and techniques.” The testing seeks to establish how directed-energy weapons should function within FAA-controlled airspace inside the United States, distinct from restricted military ranges.

Artificial Intelligence and Tactical Autonomy

During the September 14 panel, industry leaders discussed the operational shift toward autonomous decision-making and reduced cloud connectivity.

Dr. Ben Van Roo, Chief Executive Officer, Legion Intelligence, noted that artificial intelligence deployment remains in its infancy regarding tactical decision space. Van Roo questioned what authorities agents will be granted within kill chains and basic intelligence gathering, emphasizing the need for system resilience.

Adam Mohamed, Chief Technology Officer, Asylon Robotics, a Boston Dynamics Partner, emphasized that situational awareness takes precedence in base defense architecture. Mohamed stressed the necessity of systems adapting autonomously when sensors, radars, and shooters fail, noting that operators will lack the time to manually switch configurations.

Colton Wood, Chief Technology Officer, Digital Force Technologies, addressed multi-sensor integration and the complexity of engaging multiple threats. Wood explained that once rules of engagement and governance are established, machines must engage threats nearly autonomously through rigorous simulation and defined operational limits.

Directed-Energy Weapons and Magazine Depth

Michael Hiatt, Chief Technology Officer, Epirus, focused on directed-energy weapons and laser integration within the kill chain. Hiatt contrasted kinetic options, which require physical munitions and carry collateral risks, with directed-energy systems that offer lower collateral effects.

Hiatt noted that directed-energy adoption addresses magazine depth constraints rather than out-ranging kinetic weapons. Ground commanders must calculate reload times, fly-out durations, and shot doctrines when deciding to hold fire, relying on directed-energy systems to neutralize close threats.

Rosales concluded the 41-minute session by emphasizing that counter-drone defense requires coordinated efforts across industry, academia, and the Air Force to establish the necessary training, exercising, and policy frameworks.