Pregnant Woman and Unborn Child Murdered in Sinaloa Femicide

María Fernanda Gastélum Osorio and Her Unborn Child Killed in Los Mochis Attack

On Monday, September 28, 2026, 31-year-old educator and photographer María Fernanda Gastélum Osorio was shot and killed in the Ampliación 12 de Octubre colony of Los Mochis, Sinaloa. Seven months pregnant at the time, she was rushed to a local private medical facility by her husband, Javier, where medical personnel performed an emergency cesarean section in an effort to save the infant. Tragically, neither María Fernanda nor the baby survived the severity of the firearm projectile wounds.

As state authorities open official investigations under explicit gender-based protocols, the tragedy highlights the extreme physical vulnerability pregnant women face amid mounting regional violence.

The Investigation and Crime Mechanics in Ahome

According to updates released by the Sinaloa State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), María Fernanda sustained five gunshot wounds—three to the head, one to the chest, and one to the arm—during the morning attack. Investigators confirmed that a single armed assailant approached the location where the 31-year-old teacher was arriving, opened fire directly, and subsequently fled the scene in a motor vehicle.

Authorities have firmly dismissed robbery or random street crime as a motive, pointing to evidence that indicates the perpetrator acted with the explicit intent to end the young woman’s life. State law enforcement agencies are currently reviewing public and private security camera footage to map the exact escape route of the suspect, while maintaining active patrol operations throughout northern Sinaloa.

Civil Society Demands Accountability Under Femicide Protocols

The brutality of the attack prompted swift condemnation from academic peers, friends, and human rights organizations, most notably the feminist collective Violetas Ingobernables. In a public statement, the collective rejected the classification of the incident as a routine criminal occurrence, emphasizing that the extreme violence directed toward an expectant mother demands uncompromising legal rigor.

Photo: telediario.mx

Community members and organizations are pressing the FGE to ensure zero impunity, demanding comprehensive institutional support and protective measures for the grieving family. Colleagues from the Universidad Pedagógica del Estado de Sinaloa (UPES), where María Fernanda completed her higher education, joined educational workers across the municipality in mourning her loss and urging immediate government action to halt the escalation of violence against women in the state.

A Broader Wave of Violence Across Sinaloa

The murder of María Fernanda Gastélum occurred amid a broader surge of violent episodes across the state of Sinaloa on the same day. While investigators cordoned off the scene in Los Mochis, authorities in Culiacán registered multiple homicides and armed assaults, including an incident in the Jesús María township, a violent aggression in the Antonio Nakayama subdivision, and the discovery of a decomposing body beneath the Miguel Hidalgo bridge near the Tamazula River.

Photo: tribunademexico.com

Additional violence included a multi-victim armed attack in Los Mezcales that left two dead and two injured, alongside a targeted shooting against a residential property in El Vallado Viejo.