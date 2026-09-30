Las Vegas Aces Face Indiana Fever in Game 2 of WNBA Playoffs

The Las Vegas Aces head into a high-stakes Game 2 of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs tonight, holding a 1-0 series lead over the Indiana Fever as the action shifts to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tip-off is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the matchup streaming exclusively on Prime Video, according to league schedules and broadcast details.

For the Indiana Fever, Tuesday night’s contest represents a desperate battle against postseason elimination. The team returns home facing a 1-0 deficit after Las Vegas used a dominant offensive display to secure the series opener on its home court. Adding to the tension for the home side, Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark were listed as probable on the team’s injured list ahead of the crucial matchup, raising questions about whether they might see reduced minutes on the court.

The stakes are immense for both franchises as the best-of-three first-round series progresses. The defending champion Aces enter the postseason as the No. 3 seed following a 31-13 regular season, looking to defend the title they captured in 2025. Meanwhile, the Fever secured the No. 6 seed for their third postseason run since Clark entered the league as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Series Context and Opening Game Standouts

Game 1 highlighted the firepower of the defending champions. Just a day after capturing the Associated Press WNBA Most Valuable Player honors, A’ja Wilson delivered a performance in the series opener, racking up 38 points on 15-of-19 shooting alongside 16 rebounds and four blocks. Her interior presence proved too much for Indiana to overcome in the initial outing.

On the other side, Caitlin Clark finished the series opener with 15 points, 10 assists, and six turnovers across 34 minutes of action, shooting 6-of-17 from the field. Teammate Kelsey Mitchell added 18 points, but the duo’s combined output fell 14 points below their season averages. As a result, the Fever are listed as 1.5-point betting favorites in what shapes up as a virtual toss-up elimination game on their home floor.

Broadcast Details and Streaming Information

Fans hoping to tune into tonight’s elimination game will need specific streaming access, as traditional television channels are not carrying the broadcast. The matchup streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

The broader 2026 WNBA postseason features a multi-network broadcast lineup across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, USA Network, and NBC, with the WNBA Finals slated for NBC and USA. Viewers looking to follow the remainder of the playoffs without cable can utilize live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Fubo to catch games airing on traditional networks.

Following tonight’s contest in Indianapolis, any necessary Game 3 in the series is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1, with the exact game time to be determined depending on the outcome at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.