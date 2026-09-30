Aimbridge Hospitality Takes Over Management of 10-Hotel Select-Service Portfolio

Aimbridge Hospitality has taken over the management of a ten-hotel select-service portfolio owned by a joint venture between Prospect Ridge and Fulcrum Hospitality. Based in Plano, Texas, Aimbridge steps into this new institutional mandate as part of its ongoing expansion across key domestic markets, reinforcing relationships with major private equity and institutional real estate investors.

A Strategic Institutional Portfolio Across Seven States

The newly acquired select-service portfolio spans seven states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Texas, and West Virginia. These properties fly flags under major hospitality groups, including Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt. Aimbridge already maintains a robust operational footprint in each of these regions, allowing the third-party operator to integrate the new assets seamlessly into its existing regional infrastructure.

Eric Jacobs, Chief Global Growth Officer at Aimbridge Hospitality, highlighted the collaborative history underpinning the transition. “Erre choisis pour gérer ce portefeuille pour le compte de partenaires institutionnels aussi respectés témoigne de la solidité de notre plateforme et des résultats que nos équipes obtiennent au quotidien,” Jacobs stated, pointing to the mutual trust established with both investing entities. “Prospect Ridge et Fulcrum connaissent nos équipes et notre modèle opérationnel, et nous sommes fiers de prolonger cette relation sur ces dix hôtels. Nous comptons apporter une valeur à nos partenaires comme aux clients de ces nouveaux établissements.”

This mandate arrives closely on the heels of another recent win for Aimbridge. Just three weeks prior, the Plano-based operator assumed management of three historic boutique hotels previously operated by Gorman & Company in Wisconsin and Illinois, an expansion also spearheaded by Jacobs.

Capitalizing on University Markets and Planned Renovations

Several assets within the ten-hotel portfolio occupy prime locations within or adjacent to major higher-education institutions, specifically near Auburn University, the University of Florida, and West Virginia University.

While portions of the portfolio have recently undergone comprehensive property upgrades, others are slated for structured improvement plans over the coming years. Aimbridge’s role will extend far beyond day-to-day operations, requiring close collaboration with Prospect Ridge and Fulcrum to execute targeted asset repositioning strategies and physical enhancements.

Scaling Third-Party Operations Through Proprietary Data

Managing over 80 globally recognized brands alongside independent luxury and lifestyle properties, Aimbridge continues to position itself as a dominant force in third-party hospitality management. The company relies heavily on proprietary data and analytics to optimize yield, performance, and guest satisfaction across its expansive portfolio. This data-driven approach is anchored by S.P.A.R.K., the global operational management platform launched by the company earlier in the year.

The latest agreement underscores a broader industry trend toward the structural separation of property ownership, hotel branding, and third-party operational execution. As institutional investors increasingly turn to specialized operators to execute complex value-add business plans, partnerships between firms like Prospect Ridge, Fulcrum, and Aimbridge highlight the ongoing evolution of asset management in the select-service sector.