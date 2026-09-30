Kim Ha-seong Returns to MLB Postseason After 4 Years with Atlanta Braves

Kim Ha-seong of the Atlanta Braves returned to the MLB postseason on September 30, 2026, during Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park. Playing as the starting 9th-hitter and shortstop, Kim went 0-for-2 with back-to-back strikeouts before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the 7th inning as Atlanta mounted a late comeback to win 5-3.

The Postseason Return and Offensive Struggles

Kim Ha-seong experienced a challenging introduction to October baseball in his first postseason appearance in four years. Stepping onto the field at Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves shortstop faced stiff resistance from opposing pitching. In the 3rd inning, he went down on a foul-tip strikeout, followed by a swinging strikeout in the 5th frame.

Managerial trust kept him in the lineup defensively due to his elite glovework across multiple infield positions, but the offensive metrics demanded a tactical shift. By the 7th inning, the Braves opted to pinch-hit for Kim, sacrificing his defense to jump-start a stagnant lineup trailing 2-3.

Atlanta’s Late Inning Heroics and Game 1 Turnaround

The decision to pull Kim proved pivotal as the Braves engineered a dramatic rally in the bottom of the 8th inning. Trailing by a run, Atlanta manufactured traffic on the basepaths through a disciplined approach, capitalizing on a crucial hit and a hit-by-pitch to place runners on first and second with two outs.

Austin Riley delivered the defining swing of the afternoon, launching a towering, go-ahead three-run home run to deep right-center field. The explosive blast flipped the scoreboard to 5-3, securing a comeback victory.

Roster Context and League-Wide Postseason Landscape

Kim’s journey back to the playoffs marks his first appearance on this stage since 2022, when he wore the uniform of the San Diego Padres. Despite a grueling regular season where his batting average dipped to 0.116, his defensive versatility convinced Atlanta to carry him on the active postseason roster.

Meanwhile, across the league, roster shuffles ahead of the Wild Card matchups highlighted the fluid nature of postseason squad construction. Notably, the San Diego Padres opted to exclude Korean infielder Song Sung-moon from their roster ahead of their own series opener.

Player Team Position 2026 Postseason Stats Kim Ha-seong Atlanta Braves Shortstop 2 AB, 0 H, 2 SO (Replaced in 7th) Austin Riley Atlanta Braves Third Baseman Game-winning 3-run HR in 8th

Outlook Ahead of Game 2

With Game 2 scheduled for October 1 at Truist Park, Atlanta stands just one win away from advancing to the next round.

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