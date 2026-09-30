West Virginia Holds Fire Safety Summit in Charleston to Address High Fatality Rates

The West Virginia Fire Safety Summit convened in Charleston on Tuesday, bringing state officials and stakeholders together as the Mountain State continues to grapple with some of the highest residential fire fatality rates in the nation.

According to an audit of the State Fire Commission conducted in December 2025, the agency had failed to compile a comprehensive, state-mandated fire protection and control plan since its inception in 1976—marking a half-century gap in formal planning.

West Virginia has consistently ranked among the deadliest states for house fires, averaging 32 fatalities per year between 2009 and 2023, according to state data. Historical audits and safety analyses indicate that the state placed in the top 10 nationally for fire deaths in 21 of the years between 2000 and 2023, doubling the national average.

Addressing Decades of Fragmented Fire Safety Policy

During testimony before a Government Organization Committee, State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree Jr. stated that he was previously unaware his agency was statutorily required to produce one unified comprehensive plan before the recent audit brought the omission to light. “Current leadership of the State Fire Commission and State Fire Marshal’s Office recognize that a fragmented approach is unacceptable. In the past, policy elements existed across several agency documents, manuals, and regional programs,” Tyree noted.

State auditors pointed out that when the commission was originally established in 1976, it was officially charged with developing a structured plan for fire prevention and control. That mandate included assessing local manpower needs, identifying the locations of training centers and water sources, and directing public education and information campaigns.

Investigators and safety experts have long pointed to unique demographic and structural challenges driving the elevated mortality rates in residential fires across the region. Contributing factors cited by auditors include widespread poverty leading to alternative heating methods, high smoking rates, an aging population, and a high prevalence of older housing stock and manufactured homes.

Moving Toward a Mandated Safety Strategy

In response to the December 2025 audit findings, the State Fire Marshal’s Office has begun drafting the state’s first comprehensive fire protection plan in 50 years. Officials confirmed that the document is targeted for completion in the fall of 2026.

The summit in Charleston served as a platform to discuss these ongoing drafting efforts and coordinate regional strategies among local departments, emergency responders, and state leaders. Past safety reviews have similarly urged the commission to enhance statistical analysis and expand public education efforts beyond its headquarters in Kanawha County to better reach vulnerable rural communities.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office plans to finalize and release the comprehensive safety and control document by the fall of 2026, establishing formal benchmarks for fire prevention, resource allocation, and public outreach across West Virginia.