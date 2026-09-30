Hyun Bin is Alive in ‘Made in Korea 2’: Director Confirms Baek Ki-tae’s Return for Season 3

In the tense finale of Disney+’s Made in Korea Season 2, protagonist Baek Gi-tae—played by Hyun Bin—survives an apparent assassination attempt by his brother, as director Woo Min-ho confirms the character’s survival and teases a planned third season.

Decoding the Final Gunshot and the Survival of Baek Gi-tae

Television audiences watched as the curtain fell on the second season of Disney+’s political noir, Made in Korea. The finale, which dropped on the platform on the 23rd, left viewers staring at a cliffhanger involving Hyun Bin’s intelligence operative and drug smuggler, Baek Gi-tae. Just as his younger brother, Baek Gi-hyun (played by Woo Do-hwan), leveled a firearm at him, a sharp gunshot rang out, cutting the transmission to black before any blood was shown.

Director Woo Min-ho has explicitly stepped forward to set the record straight. In an interview published on the 29th, the filmmaker confirmed that Baek Gi-tae is unequivocally alive. According to the director, if the character had truly been killed off, the creative team would never have structured the fade-out with such deliberate ambiguity.

Key Takeaways From the Season 2 Finale Character Survival: Director Woo Min-ho confirmed that Baek Gi-tae did not die in the finale and will return.

Director Woo Min-ho confirmed that Baek Gi-tae did not die in the finale and will return. The Creative Pivot: The original script called for Gi-tae’s death, but the production team altered the conclusion during filming.

The original script called for Gi-tae’s death, but the production team altered the conclusion during filming. Season 3 Horizons: Development on a third season is already underway, with the 1990s and civilian government period being reviewed.

Behind the Script Rewrite and the Symbolism of the Era

The path to survival for Hyun Bin’s character was far from guaranteed when the cameras first started rolling. Originally, the writers’ room locked in a definitive death for the central figure. But as production moved forward, the creative team changed the conclusion. Woo admitted that he could not let go of the character during filming.

Instead of a fatal bullet wound, the climactic gunshot was reimagined as the character disappearing from the era. The director explained that the sound effect was never meant to signal that Baek Gi-tae was killed. In fact, Woo Do-hwan was never directed to pull the trigger with lethal intent; the younger brother merely harbored a wish for his older sibling to disappear.

Set against the backdrop of 1979—a historical hinge marked by the October 26 incident and the subsequent December 12 military coup—the finale’s concluding bang doubles as a historical metaphor. Woo framed the moment as “the sound of an era,” using the acoustic cue to mirror the systemic disillusionment of South Korea as a military dictatorship entered the period.

Charting the Trajectory Toward Season 3

Development on Season 3 has moved forward alongside the second season’s production, with writers mapping out the next phase of the character’s journey. Baek Gi-tae’s re-emergence is expected.

Production and Narrative Parameters of Made in Korea Season / Element Historical Setting Key Characters Narrative Arc Status Season 1 1970s Baek Gi-tae & Jang Gun-young Double life as KCIA agent and drug smuggler Season 2 1979 (Post-October 26 & Dec 12) Baek Gi-tae, Jang Gun-young, Baek Gi-hyun Rise to KCIA acting director Season 3 (Planned) 1990s / Civilian Government Era (Under Consideration) Baek Gi-tae (Expected Return) Re-emergence

While specific plot details remain under wraps, the 1990s and the civilian government period are being reviewed. By choosing to let the character disappear into the era rather than triumphing in a power struggle, the creative team has left the door open.

As Woo noted, when the era that needs Baek Gi-tae arrives, he will appear again.