September Music Playlist: Heatmiser, Kim Petras, and Tinashe

As September winds down, autumn’s arrival brings a distinct wave of musical introspection. From Elliott Smith’s gritty 1996 recordings with Heatmiser to Kim Petras’ industrial-leaning deluxe tracks and Tinashe’s genre-blending commentary on modern pop stardom, transitional weather demands a diverse rotation.

The Bottom Line Elliott Smith’s Grittier Era: Discovering Heatmiser’s 1996 record Mic City Sons reveals a heavier, electric side to the singer-songwriter’s catalog.

Discovering Heatmiser’s 1996 record Mic City Sons reveals a heavier, electric side to the singer-songwriter’s catalog. Kim Petras Expands Detour: The deluxe edition adds four tracks, blending 90s trip-hop atmospheres with industrial hyperpop production.

The deluxe edition adds four tracks, blending 90s trip-hop atmospheres with industrial hyperpop production. Tinashe Confronts Industry Realities: Her eighth album, Popstar, navigates the friction between viral success and mainstream recognition.

Rediscovering Elliott Smith Through Heatmiser’s Mic City Sons

Transitional periods in life often demand a specific soundtrack, and seasonal shifts frequently cement songs into long-term memory. For listeners exploring the deeper corners of alternative rock history, September offered a chance to revisit Heatmiser’s 1996 release, Mic City Sons. While Elliott Smith’s solo acoustic work is widely celebrated for its stark intimacy, this band project delivers a sonically heavier experience defined by robust guitar work and dynamic tempos.

Here is the kicker: the album’s closer, “Half Right,” stands as a masterclass in down-tempo self-deprecation. The track features three verses and a bridge, punctuated by Smith’s signature lyrical vulnerability in lines like, “With a broken sink for a face / And a head that just takes up space / He’s not half right.” Diving into this grittier era offers a fresh perspective on a singular voice whose songwriting continues to resonate deeply.

Kim Petras Branches Into Industrial and Trip-Hop Sounds

Shifting from melancholic rock to futuristic pop, Kim Petras has continued expanding her sonic palette. Following the release of her album Detour, the arrival of four deluxe tracks offers a natural extension rather than an unnecessary add-on. Opener “Rare N’ Deluxe” relies on industrial production and syncopated, autotuned vocals, anchored by a chorus that playfully rhymes Dior with superior over a distinct German accent.

But the math tells a different story on “Autobahn,” the standout cut from the new batch of songs. Steeped in 1990s trip-hop textures, the track balances a nihilistic, melodramatic outlook with dreamily atmospheric production. Alongside the sugary-sweet hyperpop of “Like a Cherry,” these additions make Detour a versatile pop release, well-suited for long, contemplative autumn walks.

Tinashe Blends Genres While Contending With Pop Stardom

On her eighth studio album, Popstar, Tinashe confronts the complexities of modern music industry recognition. Despite years of hard work and an undeniable star quality, she remains a niche gem largely unappreciated by the general public. On “Empty Stadium,” she translates a bad dream of performing to a vacant crowd into a meditation on the fleeting nature of mainstream virality, singing, “Finally almost had it / Everything that I imagined,” in the wake of her 2024 viral hit “Nasty.”

Stylistically, the record thrives on sharp genre-blending. Tracks like “Too Easy” and “Melatonin” push Tinashe further into a hyper-pop sound than she has ever been, while “Pillow Fight” nods to Y2K-era R&B with plucky piano flourishes. Meanwhile, “I’d Rather Be Alone” showcases a smooth midtempo R&B-pop blend reminiscent of an Ariana Grande vocal passage. Closing out the danceable side of the project, “Nobody Wanna Dance Anymore” rejects Generation Z cringe culture, offering an energetic antidote to anyone too cool to move.

What are you currently spinning as the weather cools down? Let us know your favorite transitional tracks in the comments below.