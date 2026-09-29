A shortage of young STEM educators in the Latgale region of Latvia exists. Ministry of Education and Science data shows nearly 60% of STEM teachers in Preiļi Municipality are aged 55 to 64, while four districts in Latgale have no STEM educators under the age of 25.

The Bottom Line

Demographic Cliff: Nearly six out of ten STEM teachers in Preiļi are aged 55 to 64.

Nearly six out of ten STEM teachers in Preiļi are aged 55 to 64. Economic Friction: Municipalities use stipends, special support programs, and solutions to attract teachers, though it is noted that this is not enough.

The Structural Aging of Regional Classrooms

Ministry metrics show a demographic imbalance. In Preiļi Municipality, nearly 60% of STEM teachers are aged 55 to 64. Meanwhile, four districts in Latgale report a complete absence of STEM instructors under 25 years old.

As veteran teachers are the predominant age group, local school boards face challenges in attracting and retaining young teachers.

Targeted Retention Measures and Financial Realities

Municipalities and national programs attempt to bridge the gap through financial incentives. Dārta Stīvriņa, a mathematics and chemistry teacher at Rugāji Secondary School, returned to her home region after living in Riga. She participated in the “Starp mums ir ķīmija!” support program.

“This support helped not only financially, but also helped to understand that the path I am taking is important and valued,” Stīvriņa noted regarding the initiative.

STEM Educator Demographics and Placement Metrics in Latgale Metric Category Data Point Contextual Source Preiļi Senior STEM Share Nearly 60% aged 55–64 Ministry of Education and Science Young Teacher Void 0 teachers under 25 Four Latgale Districts Mācītspēks Regional Inflow 4 out of 101 new teachers University of Latvia Program Data

Economic Implications for Regional Competitiveness

The shortage of educators teaching natural sciences, technologies, and mathematics is a concern. Dārta Stīvriņa stated: “STEM-сфера сейчас, на мой взгляд, очень развита и продолжает развиваться еще больше как с приходом искусственного интеллекта, так и с развитием технологий, и, на мой взгляд, очень важно, чтобы дети уже со школьного возраста знали эти темs и были заинтересованы в них, чтобы в будущем также могли связать с ними свою жизнь.”

Local authorities utilize stipends, special support programs, and solutions to attract STEM teachers, but it is noted that this is not enough.