6 Persons of Interest Identified in Fiji’s Missing $14M Cocaine Case

Nearly 40 kilograms of cocaine seized in 2019 and stored inside the Suva High Court evidence room in Fiji were discovered to be missing. Police have identified six persons of interest, recorded 27 witness statements, and taken over security at Government Buildings as investigations intensify.

Inside the Suva High Court Evidence Vault

The missing narcotics saga centers on 39 cocaine bars with an estimated street value of US$14 million. These exhibits were originally seized in 2019 in connection to the high-profile Johua Rahman case. Law enforcement held the substances in police custody, and preliminary analyses performed in February and July of 2019 confirmed the presence of cocaine.

The exhibits were moved to the Suva High Court vault in March 2021. Authorities within the Fiji Police digital forensics department are currently working to retrieve accessible biometric logs alongside any remaining closed-circuit television recordings.

The Investigation and Cross-Agency Response

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu addressed the public during a news briefing on Wednesday, laying out the steps investigators are taking to trace the missing narcotics. To handle the case, the Fiji Police Force established a specialized unit stationed at CID headquarters, bringing together seasoned detectives from the Major Crime Unit, the digital forensic unit, and the anti-money laundering and proceeds of crime division.

Investigators are systematically reviewing documentary records and examining biometric records to track who held direct access to the exhibits. Tudravu noted that the digital forensic team is actively extracting available CCTV footage.

Authorities have already recorded statements from 27 individuals. Police confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that one person of interest was overseas and will be questioned.

Police have taken over the security at Government Buildings in Suva, signaling the state’s determination to seal off potential avenues of interference.

Key Details of the Fiji Court Evidence Investigation Metric / Detail Recorded Fact Seizure Year 2019 (Johua Rahman case) Estimated Value US$14 million (39 cocaine bars) Vault Transfer Date March 2021 (Moved to Suva High Court) Persons of Interest 6 identified (1 currently overseas) Witness Statements 27 individuals recorded

Political Stakes and Institutional Accountability

The discovery has prompted defensive statements from Fiji’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions clarifying its role in managing the drug exhibits.

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on Fijians to trust the judiciary. He warned that the authorities were coming after the “rogue elements” within the judiciary. “We are going to find them and they are going to face the consequences of their actions,” he told local reporters at Government Buildings in Suva.

“While I understand that the sense of urgency is demanding quicker rest, we are doing our best to ensure justice prevails,” Tudravu stated, offering assurances that the investigation is receiving the highest level of priority.