Home » World » Parents of ASU Hockey Player Matthew Mayich Call for Coaches to Be Placed on Leave After Heatstroke Incident

Matthew Mayich remains hospitalized at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix. The 21-year-old Arizona State University hockey player, drafted by the St. Louis Blues, suffered external heatstroke during an outdoor team workout on August 20.

Arizona State Hockey Player Hospitalized After Severe Heatstroke

Family attorney Rob Carey stated that Mayich is incapacitated with no chance of recovery.

Parents and Teammates Demand Action Against Coaches

John and Christina Mayich sent a letter Tuesday through their lawyer to ASU President Michael Crow. They called for the coaches who led the August 20 workout—which was led by an Army veteran—to be placed on leave while an independent investigation gets to the truth.

“The players shouldn’t have to worry about retaliation from the people they report to every day,” the Mayiches wrote in their letter. “And there are plenty of former college and pro players in the Valley who could step in and help.”

The parents’ statement followed a letter sent Monday to President Crow by seven ASU hockey players. The players remained anonymous out of fear of retaliation regarding playing time, scholarship levels, and roster status. They disputed multiple findings in an initial internal report released by the university on September 21.

Contradictory Accounts of Weather and Training Protocols

National Weather Service data shows that on August 20—just five days into his start with the team—the early morning low temperature was 74 degrees and the afternoon high reached 104 degrees.

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The university’s initial internal report asserted that temperatures during the morning session ranged between 86 and 89 degrees with a relative humidity of 51% to 46%. However, the anonymous players’ letter claims those figures understate actual field conditions.

The players’ letter alleges that the training session lasted longer than the university’s account indicated. It stated that Mayich received no water during a break that lasted only seconds, as he was among several players who failed to reach the water supply on time before being pushed directly into the next task. The players also stated that extra exercise was used as punishment and that drills continued even as participants displayed signs of distress.

Supervision Gaps and Absent Emergency Equipment

Furthermore, the players claimed that no training plan was submitted to strength and conditioning coaches, and required emergency gear, including a tub of water for cooling off, was not present.

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According to their letter, the Army veteran leading the exercises left before the final event. This meant the medicine-ball relays during which Mayich collapsed were supervised only by ASU’s coaches and athletic trainer.

The players also alleged that Greg Powers characterized Mayich’s collapse afterward as “just a little heat stroke” of a type he has seen before. Efforts to reach Powers were unsuccessful. He declined to answer specific questions regarding the incident during a National Collegiate Hockey Conference video Q&A session last week, stating that Mayich and his family remained in the team’s thoughts.

Police Investigation and Legislative Intervention

In its September 21 report, ASU detailed that an athletic trainer assessed Mayich’s condition, told him to stay down, put iced towels and cool water on him, called 911, and directed student-athletes to help her move him to a shaded area.

Investigation underway after Arizona State hockey player Matthew Mayich collapses into coma at team

The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Arizona State police department is investigating the incident. Findings are scheduled to be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for an independent review upon completion.

State lawmakers have also intervened. On Monday, House Education Committee Chairman Matt Gress and Senate Education Committee Chairman Hildy Angius issued statements urging Arizona Board of Regents Chairman Doug Goodyear to retain an independent investigator to review whether university rules were followed and what transpired when Mayich showed signs of distress.