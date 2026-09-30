Chris Brown Dog Attack Judge Reduces 13 Million Damages Award

Maria Avila’s hard-fought legal victory against Chris Brown has hit a procedural pivot point, as a Los Angeles County judge has ruled that her $12.9 million damages award is excessive. Court documents revealed that Judge Huey P. Cotton issued a conditional order granting a new trial limited strictly to the issue of damages—unless Avila agrees to slash her payout down to $9.5 million.

The Legal Ultimatum and Trial Details

The high-stakes litigation stems from a harrowing incident on Dec. 12, 2020, at Brown’s property in the Tarzana neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. During a two-week trial last June, Maria Avila took the stand and broke down in tears while describing a dog mauling. She recounted severe injuries to her arm and face, extensive scarring, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Judge Cotton determined that Avila should be compensated for emotional distress and persistent pain stemming from the attack. However, the court found insufficient evidence of extensive permanent nerve damage. Because of this evidentiary gap regarding the nerve trauma, the judge gave Avila a clear choice: accept the reduced $9.5 million damages award or retry her claims against Brown on the issue of damages.

Meanwhile, a separate $855,000 jury award granted to Maria’s sister, Patricia Avila, remains entirely intact. Patricia was working alongside Maria on the day of the attack and was awarded damages covering past economic loss and emotional distress.

Liability Admissions and Disputed Warnings

Before the trial even began, Brown admitted negligence under California’s dog-bite statute. Even so, his legal defense team contested the extent of Maria Avila’s injuries. Brown maintained that he had warned both women—who are Spanish speakers—not to venture outside without asking him first because his dogs were not friendly. Both sisters flatly denied that any such conversation ever took place.

In another bid for post-trial relief, Brown’s counsel claimed the jury had been prejudiced by references to his 2009 felony domestic violence conviction involving his former partner, Rihanna.

Next Steps in the Superior Court

Neither legal representation for Maria Avila, including attorney Nancy Doumanian, nor representatives for Chris Brown immediately responded to requests for comment following the judge’s order. The surgeon who treated Avila on the night of the attack and subsequently managed her facial and arm reconstructive procedures had previously been cited by Doumanian to contest the judge’s preliminary conclusion that permanent nerve damage lacked sufficient proof.

With Judge Cotton’s conditional ruling now on the table, the ball is firmly in Avila’s court. She must decide whether to accept the reduced $9.5 million damages award or retry her claims against Brown. As this civil saga continues to unfold, what are your thoughts on how courts handle jury awards versus evidentiary thresholds? Drop a comment below.