Son Ye-Jin Stars As Lady Cho In Netflix Series Scandal

Actress Son Ye-jin stars as Lady Cho in the Netflix series Scandal, marking her return to historical drama for the first time in 24 years since Chihwaseon. Directed by Jung Ji-woo, the series explores a love wager in the Joseon dynasty, launching during the Chuseok holiday season.

In the competitive streaming landscape, the intersection of major platform releases placed prominent South Korean entertainers at the forefront of holiday media consumption. While Son Ye-jin anchors the Netflix historical drama Scandal, her husband, Hyun Bin, stars in the Disney+ series Made in Korea 2, directed by Woo Min-ho. The simultaneous streaming debuts on rival platforms created a notable domestic and international household crossover during the major seasonal holiday.

Overcoming the Physical Demands of Historical Costuming

“Actually, it is true that I have avoided historical dramas,” Son Ye-jin stated during an interview on September 29 in Seoul. Explaining her rationale, she added, “It is an attractive genre, but as an actor, wearing a hanbok and dealing with hair styling can sometimes be uncomfortable to the point where it is difficult to concentrate on acting. However, the charm of Lady Cho’s character in Scandal is very multi-layered, and I thought that at my current age, I could understand and portray this character. As a result, I am satisfied. There was definitely the fun of being able to act on a different level in a historical setting completely different from contemporary dramas.”

Navigating Character Dynamics and Ensemble Synergy

Scandal revolves around Lady Cho—a woman whose intellect and talents exceed the rigid domestic boundaries assigned to women of her social class—and Joseon’s premier romantic strategist, Cho Won, portrayed by Ji Chang-wook. The narrative tracks their dangerous romantic wager alongside Hee-yeon, played by Nana.

Commenting on her co-stars, Son Ye-jin highlighted Ji Chang-wook’s methodical approach to his role. “The character ‘Cho Won’ played by Ji Chang-wook was not a simple figure to read,” she noted. Observing the final cut of the series, she remarked, “He is an-depth character, and seeing the finished product, I exclaimed, ‘He really acted well.’ His energy in expressing emotional highs and lows and performing with detailed execution was truly excellent. I realized anew that he is an actor who performs exceptionally well.”

Regarding Nana, Son Ye-jin contrasted the actress’s modern public persona with her on-set delivery. “Nana has a very strong urban image, but in reality, she is innocent,” Son Ye-jin explained. “The character ‘Hee-yeon’ is someone Lady Cho intends to use, but when standing in front of Nana, a sense of sympathy and strange mutual understanding arises, making it impossible to act mechanically. Her innocent acting energy was also fresh.”

Balancing Peak Industry Demands and Early Childhood Parenting

Beyond her professional return, Son Ye-jin addressed the realities of managing high-profile media appearances alongside domestic responsibilities. Following a recent guest appearance on the JTBC program Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, where remarks regarding her son’s appearance generated widespread online discussion, the actress reflected on the rapid translation of casual television commentary into print.

“It was just something I said in passing, but when it became digitized into text, the nuance felt completely different,” she observed regarding the media amplification. “The moment I saw it, thinking it looked like I was showing off, I went ‘gasp’ and felt regretful.”

Discussing the logistical realities of raising a young child while maintaining active production schedules, Son Ye-jin emphasized the constant mental workload involved.

“These days, I respect everyone who juggles childcare and work after having a child,” she said with a smile. Describing the cognitive load of parenting, she added, “No matter how much time a mother devotes to childcare, her brain is always running on thoughts of the child. What side dish should I make, did I pack the preparation materials, how many diapers are left? Thinking about even the smallest details while having to work is a lot. Fortunately, having raised my son to four years old, he now understands words and does not throw tantrums, for which I am grateful. Even when physical stamina is difficult, the happiness a child gives is incomparable, so I am just grateful and precious to spend family time healthily. But childcare is, in any case, not an easy task. Haha.”

Regarding the coincidence of releasing competing projects simultaneously during a major holiday window against her husband, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin expressed quiet amusement. “Of course,” she laughed when asked if it felt like a family celebration. “They say OTT platforms also have big seasons, and it is a fascinating and happy thing for our couple’s works to be released by both companies during a major holiday like Chuseok. We talked amongst ourselves about how it is a thankful thing. Unfortunately, however, we haven’t been able to watch each other’s work yet. Because we sleep together with our four-year-old son, it’s difficult to make time. Since both are series with many episodes, shouldn’t we carve out a proper day or so to watch?”

In Plain English: The Production & Broadcast Context Streaming Competition: Streaming services schedule high-profile content during culturally significant holidays like Chuseok to maximize engagement.

Streaming services schedule high-profile content during culturally significant holidays like Chuseok to maximize engagement. Genre Demands: Historical dramas (sageuk) require specialized costume fitting and physical conditioning distinct from modern contemporary series.

Historical dramas (sageuk) require specialized costume fitting and physical conditioning distinct from modern contemporary series. Dual-Career Logistics: High-profile entertainment households must coordinate promotional and shooting calendars alongside early childhood care responsibilities.

References

Sports Kyunghyang. Interview with actress Son Ye-jin, Samcheong-dong, Seoul.

JTBC Broadcasting Co. Please Take Care of My Refrigerator broadcast archive.

Netflix Media Center. Scandal production notes and cast biographies.

Disclaimer: This article reports on public entertainment industry developments, scheduling timelines, and statements made during verified media interviews. It does not constitute medical advice.