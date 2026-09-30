Lee Jeong-shin Transforms into a Warm Pediatrician in New Drama ‘Boss’s Blunt Taste

On the 30th, MBN released character stills of Lee Jeong-shin portraying pediatrician Moon Tae-gyeong in the upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama Boss’s blunt taste. The series depicts a “taste-targeting” romance involving a chaebol boss named Kwon Do-hyuk, played by Seong Hoon, and an indie band vocalist named Lee Eun-chae, played by Oh Se-young.

The drama is written by Nam Ji-yeon, directed by Kang Sol, and produced by Gadim Media and Artist Studio.

A Character Defined by Warmth and Ability

Lee Jeong-shin’s portrayal of Moon Tae-gyeong highlights a character described as a “hexagonal man,” possessing a combination of good looks, professional ability, and a kind personality. According to the production team, the actor brings a “gentle atmosphere and bright energy” to the role. Moon Tae-gyeong is characterized by a cheerful and relaxed demeanor, allowing him to approach others without hesitation.

In the newly released stills, Lee Jeong-shin showcases a signature “puppy charm” through a soft gaze and a fluffy hairstyle. Beyond his professional appearance in a doctor’s coat, the character is shown in casual attire, including denim and leather jackets, which the production notes highlight his warm visual appeal.

Production and Plot Details

The storyline of the drama follows Kwon Do-hyuk, a chaebol boss with “taste-zero,” as he attempts to track down a woman from a single album. His life changes when he encounters the indie vocalist Lee Eun-chae, who serves as the only variable in his otherwise perfect life. The production team has encouraged viewers to anticipate Lee Jeong-shin’s performance as he embodies a character defined by his genuine consideration for others.