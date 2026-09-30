Woodlands Gymnastics Academy Closes Permanently This Weekend

Woodlands Gymnastics Academy is closing its doors permanently this weekend following the conclusion of its final home meet, marking the end of a 30-year legacy in the Houston gymnastics community. Owner Jason Waldon cited lease expiration and a severe lack of alternative facility space with adequate ceiling height as drivers for the shuttering.

Market Impact

Regional Roster Shuffles: Athletes from both Woodlands and Stars Gymnastics are flooding surrounding facilities, tightening capacity and creating intense competition for mid-season team placements.

Athletes from both Woodlands and Stars Gymnastics are flooding surrounding facilities, tightening capacity and creating intense competition for mid-season team placements. Financial Overhead Spikes: Displaced families face significant monetary adjustments as many neighboring training centers operate with higher monthly dues.

Displaced families face significant monetary adjustments as many neighboring training centers operate with higher monthly dues. Recruitment Pipeline Disruptions: Upper-level gymnasts navigating crucial collegiate recruitment windows face sudden changes in coaching oversight and training environments.

The End of a Three-Decade Regional Staple

Operating for 30 years as a family-owned business, Woodlands Gymnastics Academy has developed thousands of recreational and competitive athletes. However, the business hit a structural wall when its lease agreement expired. Property owners elected to bring in new tenants to take over the existing building alongside the adjacent trampoline park, forcing the academy out.

Finding a replacement space proved a challenge on short notice. Competitive gymnastics demands specialized structural parameters, specifically vertical clearance and square footage.

“It’s a very unicorn type building that this business requires,” Waldon said.

While an alternative property under construction was identified, occupancy wouldn’t be granted until February. Sustaining months of continuous rent payments with zero incoming class revenue created an insurmountable financial hurdle for the family-owned enterprise.

Mid-Season Chaos for Families and College-Bound Athletes

The timing of the closure compounds the distress for hundreds of families. Occurring within days of the abrupt shutdown of Stars Gymnastics Training Center—which lost its lease over past-due rent—the local gymnastics community faces a capacity crunch.

“Everybody’s just kind of scrambling, and it’s been a lot of emotions,” said Vanessa Byrd, whose daughter trains at Woodlands Gymnastics Academy. “And our other emotion is just our coaches, you know, worried about them, what they’re going to do, because this is their careers.”

Facility Name Legacy / Duration Primary Closure Factor Current Status Woodlands Gymnastics Academy 30 Years Lease expiration & lack of suitable replacement real estate Closing permanently this weekend Stars Gymnastics Training Center Not stated Lease termination due to past-due rent Abruptly shut down

The disruption hits upper-level competitors hardest. Athletes actively engaged in fall slates or preparing for season openers in January must now relocate. Finding matching training hours and maintaining routines mid-season remains a task.

“It’s huge for the girls in the upper levels who are trying to be recruited for college,” Byrd noted regarding the sudden uprooting from established coaching staffs. Furthermore, families absorbing multiple athletes face financial strain as alternative regional gyms frequently command higher monthly fees.

Liquidation and the Final Weekend

As the final weekend competition gets underway, operations inside the gym have shifted toward asset disposal. Three decades of memories are being systematically dismantled. Everything from uneven bars and balance beams to landing mats and chalk stands is being sold off directly from the floor.

Coaches and community members from neighboring programs have spent the week acquiring equipment before the building is handed over to the new tenants. When the last medal is awarded this weekend, Woodlands Gymnastics Academy will officially close its doors, marking the end of a 30-year legacy in the Houston gymnastics community.