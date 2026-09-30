The High Cost and Marketing Hype of Supermarket Protein Products

The Irish packaged food market faces a persistent pricing puzzle as manufacturers tack a 31% average retail mark-up onto high-protein product variants, trading on consumer health aspirations rather than proportional nutritional value. While fitness marketing drives demand, basic dietary data shows most adults already exceed recommended daily protein thresholds .

The Economics of the Supermarket Protein Premium

When grocery shoppers pick up a specialized protein variant over a standard pantry staple, they are routinely absorbing a steep retail tax. Across a representative basket of ten everyday food products on the Irish market—ranging from cheese and milk to pancakes and flapjacks—the average price premium per 100 grams or 100 milliliters sits firmly at 31%.

Consider the dairy aisle. A one-liter carton of Avonmore protein milk retails at €2.59, representing a 62.5% increase over a standard one-liter carton of Avonmore whole milk. In this instance, the mark-up is so aggressive that the cost per gram of protein lands at an identical 5 cents for both the regular and specialty options. The disparity widens further in the yogurt aisle, where a 350-gram pot of high-protein vanilla yogurt from Irish Yogurts of Clonakilty costs €2.29 in Lidl, compared to 85 cents for a kilogram of Lidl own-brand natural yogurt.

Not all categories follow this rigid inflationary pattern. Certain processed snacks, such as specific iterations of Babybel and Philadelphia cheese products, show no price variance between their standard and high-protein SKUs. Yet, where branding pivots toward performance nutrition, the margins expand rapidly. A pot of Müller rice vanilla labeled for protein commands a 74% price premium over its standard counterpart at SuperValu, retailing at €2.19.