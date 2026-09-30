Mokwon University invests 43.5 billion won for AI education

Led by President Lee Hee-hak , the institution will deploy foundational AI training for all undergraduates, establish specialized career pathways, and build advanced technical infrastructure backed by regional corporate partnerships.

Corporate Pipeline: Fourteen local enterprises in Daejeon have issued hiring commitments for 36 graduates ahead of the 2028 launch of the tailored Artificial Intelligence Development major, exceeding initial program capacity by a 2.4x margin.

Curricular Mandate: Every undergraduate student must complete 3 to 6 credits of foundational AI coursework, establishing a baseline technical competency across all academic majors.

Total Capital Commitment: Mokwon University is channeling 43.5 billion won over eight years, split between 21.2 billion won in state funding and 22.3 billion won from internal institutional reserves.

Here is the math behind the institutional shift: the university is dedicating 24.8 billion won—comprising 20.2 billion won in institutional funds and 4.6 billion won in state allocations—strictly toward physical and digital infrastructure. This capital expenditure supports the construction of the AI Future Center, which will house specialized facilities including a data safe zone, a dedicated GPU server room, and advanced AI convergence practice labs.

Tiered Talent Pipelines and Corporate Partnerships

Rather than applying a uniform curriculum, the institution is segmenting its student body into distinct competency tiers. While undergraduates complete baseline AI credits, the university aims to channel 20% of its enrollment into AI-transformed (AX) specialized tracks that integrate artificial intelligence directly into primary academic disciplines.

An additional 10% of students will target advanced technical roles, focusing on direct model and service architecture. To support these paths, the university will expand its “AX Convergence Bridge” courses to 129 subjects by 2031, allowing graduates to earn an official “AX Advanced Major” designation alongside their standard degrees. In 2028, the institution will formally establish the AX Convergence Graduate School to ensure continuity through master’s and doctoral levels.

Employment integration is built directly into the academic pipeline. Scheduled for a March 2028 launch, the employment-linked Artificial Intelligence Development contract major carries an initial intake quota of 15 students. Local economic alignment is visible in the pre-graduation hiring framework: fourteen enterprises operating in the Daejeon region have formally guaranteed priority placement for 36 candidates.