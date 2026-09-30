San Francisco Expone 2026 opens with expanded grounds

The 94th edition of San Francisco Expone opens on October 2, 2026, at the Sociedad Rural de San Francisco fairgrounds, running through October 4. This agricultural, industrial, commercial, and livestock exhibition features expanded grounds, livestock auctions, economic forums, and live musical performances including Los Caligaris.

As this year’s showcase opens its gates, organizers are balancing traditional livestock judging with modern economic debates.

Expanding the Grounds and Showcasing Regional Industry

This year’s edition brings a notable spatial expansion. For the first time, the exhibition extends into the Club Hípico sector, utilizing the full two hectares of available fairgrounds space. That physical growth matches an expanded calendar of commercial and livestock presentations.

The gates officially open on Friday, October 2, at 9:00 a.m. with school group visits, followed immediately by the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m. Visitors can explore a packed schedule of machinery displays, streaming livestock sales, and professional workshops.

These fairs anchor local supply chains by connecting equipment manufacturers directly with producers. For instance, Friday morning features a dedicated production and technology conference organized by Tamagnini SRL, Valtra, INTA, and IPEA 222, offering credits for BPA.

Livestock Competitions and High-Profile Economic Debates

Livestock remains the beating heart of the exhibition. Friday afternoon shifts focus to the judging of meat breeds, bulls, sheep, and swine, alongside the exclusive male Holando Argentino judging in the Central Ring.

On Saturday morning, October 3, Juan Carlos De Pablo delivers a keynote address titled “Política y economía de aquí en más.”

Following the economic outlook, Saturday afternoon features core commercial auctions, including wool sheep, Holando Argentino heifers and bulls, and meat breed bulls. Saturday evening winds down with live entertainment, headlined by the Tributo Monero (El Super León) in the Central Ring.

Cultural Highlights and Weekend Schedule

Sunday, October 4, shifts toward community traditions and family entertainment. The day begins with a Field Mass at 11:00 a.m. led by the Parroquia Consolata, followed by afternoon theatrical performances and musical acts.

The cultural calendar includes Adrián Vocos’ theatrical work “Que las hay las hay” at 4:30 p.m. Finally, the exhibition culminates with a performance by Los Caligaris at 7:30 p.m., wrapping up the final evening at 9:30 p.m.

Ticket Pricing and Gate Access Details

Organizers at the Sociedad Rural de San Francisco have structured admission fees to encourage broad community participation across the three-day run. Daily ticket values vary by session:

Photo: radiocanal.com.ar

Day Schedule / Time Ticket Price (ARS) Concessions Friday, Oct 2 Full Day (Opens 9:00) $6,000 Free for under 12s; Free for seniors with ID Saturday, Oct 3 Full Day (Opens 9:00) $8,000 Free for under 12s; Free for seniors with ID Sunday, Oct 4 Until 16:00 $8,000 Free for under 12s Sunday, Oct 4 After 16:00 $12,000 Free for under 12s

Children under 12 enter free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Additionally, retirees can enter at no cost on Friday and Saturday by presenting their official identification cards.

As the finishing touches go up across the two-hectare grounds, the stage is set for a comprehensive look at the region’s productive capacity.