Amandine Petit runs 300km from Caen to Paris for Alzheimer’s

Former Miss France Amandine Petit is running 300 kilometers from Caen to Paris, concluding on September 30, to honor her late grandmother Nicole Belloteau and raise funds for Alzheimer’s research.

The Bottom Line The Route: Amandine Petit started a 300 km run from Caen to Paris on Sunday, September 27, alongside cyclist Frédéric de Lanouvelle.

Amandine Petit started a 300 km run from Caen to Paris on Sunday, September 27, alongside cyclist Frédéric de Lanouvelle. The Mission: The endurance challenge serves as a tribute to her late grandmother, Nicole Belloteau, and raises funds for Alzheimer’s research.

The endurance challenge serves as a tribute to her late grandmother, Nicole Belloteau, and raises funds for Alzheimer’s research. The Milestone: The finish coincides with Petit’s 29th birthday on Wednesday, September 30, following her successful finish at the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) earlier this summer.

Honoring a Deep Personal Bond Through Endurance

For former Miss France Amandine Petit, public life often moves at a dizzying pace, but her grounding forces remain intensely personal. Petit shared an exceptionally close bond with her grandmother, Nicole Belloteau, who was crowned queen of the Château de Creuilly in the 1960s. When Belloteau passed away following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease, the loss left a profound void.

On her social media channels, Petit frequently honors the memory of her grandmother. “Mon exemple, ma première partenaire de danse, celle qui avait le même caractère, la même détermination et surtout le même amour pour la vie que moi. Mais la maladie d’Alzheimer en a décidé autrement. Ma plus belle étoile depuis maintenant quelques années,” she wrote beneath a childhood photograph of the two dancing together. Years after her passing, Belloteau’s influence remains an active force in her granddaughter’s life.

From Caen to Paris: A 300-Kilometer Test of Will

To turn grief into tangible action, Petit committed to an extraordinary physical undertaking. Partnering with Frédéric de Lanouvelle—a holder of two cycling world records—Petit stepped up to the starting line in front of the Caen town hall on Sunday, September 27, to embark on a 300-kilometer run toward Paris. The journey is designed to generate vital funding and awareness for Alzheimer’s research.

Physical limits tested the former beauty queen early in the route. On the eve of reaching Paris, which aligns with her 29th birthday on Wednesday, September 30, Petit reflected on the physical toll to Gala.fr. “Ce défi est pour ma grand-mère. Hier, pendant les 18 km où j’avais vraiment mal aux jambes, je me disais : ‘Waouh… Elle serait tellement fière’. Et je pense qu’elle l’est,” she explained.

Behind the scenes, her husband, Julien Georges, provides steady support throughout the grueling itinerary. “Il est toujours là. On ne le voit pas forcément, mais il est très présent, notamment sur la partie technique […] Il me motive énormément tous les matins. Il me suit dans tout ce que je fais. Il a le cœur bien accroché car, avec moi, ça bouge pas mal,” she noted.

Endurance Event Route / Location Supporting Figures Timing Caen-to-Paris Run Caen to Paris (300 km) Frédéric de Lanouvelle, Julien Georges September 27 – 30 UTMB (MCC Trail) Martigny-Combe (Switzerland) to Chamonix Julien Georges Summer

Pushing Boundaries Beyond the Beauty Pageant Stage

This 300-kilometer trek follows another major athletic feat accomplished earlier this summer. Petit tested her physical limits by completing the MCC race of the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB), a demanding trail running course stretching from Martigny-Combe in Switzerland to Chamonix.

Following that finish, she shared a video on her Instagram account capturing the emotional moment she fell into her husband’s arms at the finish line. “Franchir la ligne d’arrivée d’une course est une sensation que les mots ne peuvent pas exprimer. Je suis tellement heureuse, je n’aurais jamais imaginé qu’une telle version de moi puisse exister,” she shared with her followers. That athletic milestone drew widespread public praise from fellow former Miss France titleholders, alongside figures such as Claude Dartois, Juan Arbelaez, and Ariane Brodier.

The Ongoing Cultural Impact of Celebrity Advocacy

Public figures turning high-profile endurance events into advocacy platforms has become a powerful mechanism for charitable engagement. By leveraging her substantial media footprint, Petit brings direct visibility to neurological research while redefining public perceptions of modern pageantry alumni. Rather than stepping away from the spotlight, she channels it toward causes deeply personal to her family history.

Amandine Petit, Miss France 2021, de retour à Caen !

As the final kilometers tick down toward the capital, the focus remains fixed on the message behind the miles. What drives public figures to take on such punishing physical challenges for charity, and how does personal loss reshape a public career? Let your thoughts be heard in the comments below.